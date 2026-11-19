US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met together for the first time during the APEC summit in Shenzhen and issued a joint declaration covering energy, nuclear risk, UN reform and the International Criminal Court.

US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met together in the same room for the first time during the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

The historic trilateral summit produced a joint declaration titled U.S.-Russia-China Heads of State Declaration toward Peace. The meeting delivered striking optics, including a moment in which Trump appeared to hug Xi. The White House said in a statement that the three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security.

Also read Trump to hold one-on-one with Putin on the sidelines of Asia summit

Russia China EU Confirm Energy Pact

Russia's Foreign Ministry and China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU confirmed the pact in near-identical statements. Those statements also highlighted the three countries' commitment to reducing nuclear proliferation, increasing global petroleum production and upholding international institutions. The joint declaration said the three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. It reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

The declaration also touched on UN reform, nuclear risk and the International Criminal Court. It did not address Taiwan and did not include a new nuclear commitment. President Xi noted that it is a groundbreaking move for the top leaders of China, Russia and the United States to hold the first-ever meeting in history. History tells us that peace among major countries brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world.

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Peace has been an enduring pursuit of humanity, the statement read. The theme of the meeting was Safeguarding World Peace and Promoting Strategic Stability in Major-Country Relations. The Chinese statement continued that more than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the United States, the key anti-fascist forces in the world, fought shoulder to shoulder and achieved great victories, winning peace and tranquility for the world.

History is the best textbook; we must remember history, and learn from it to shape the future. The statement also said President Trump noted that the U.S.-China-Russia summit draws attention from across the world and has made history. President Trump noted that the three countries are all nuclear-weapon states and have a special and important responsibility to safeguard world peace and stability, according to the Chinese readout.

China Hosts Historic Trilateral Summit

He later posted on Truth Social that he will address the nation tomorrow on the outcome of the summit and on trade deals with Thailand, the Philippines and others. Edgard Kagan, a former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia and a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The National News Desk that Beijing had clear reasons for hosting.

He described Chinese state imagery that placed Xi physically between Trump and Putin, an arrangement he said reflected how China views the current balance among the three powers. President Trump on one side, who actually was taller than he was, and a much shorter Putin on the other side, which in some ways encapsulates status of the relationship. Russia is not at the stature of China and the U.S. anymore, Kagan said.

Kagan said Xi looks so happy and at the same time they get to say that they are doing something that President Trump wanted. He added that China is clearly very committed to this kind of format because in their minds Putin is much more likely to be on their side than in other formats. Kagan also described Russia as economically much smaller and much weaker.

He said Russia is bogged down in Ukraine, where he said Russian forces are suffering 30,000 to 40,000 casualties a month and have lost probably a minimum of 250 and probably closer to 400,000 people since the war began. Their status as a great power has really been called into question and arguably that is a long-term trend, Kagan said.

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He said the summit offered Russia a chance to project that it remains a major power, while also creating discomfort among U.S. allies. Kagan said the Russians are biggest winners in this because they are saying the signal that they are still a great power, they are at the table for this. He added that the Europeans and Ukrainians and most other U.S. allies and partners are really really uncomfortable with this.

Kagan Analyzes Geopolitical Winners

Kagan also said China has supported Russia carefully in ways that avoid crossing the United States and suggested Beijing prefers a format in which it believes Putin is more likely to align with China than in other diplomatic settings. While the joint declaration did not address Taiwan and did not include a new nuclear commitment, Kagan said one element stood out: language pointing to future trilateral discussions on nuclear issues.

He called that quite a big deal, arguing China has historically resisted that kind of engagement and that including it amounted to a significant concession by the Chinese. Kagan said he was surprised a joint statement was issued at all. Historically, China has never wanted to do this. So I think that this is a significant concession by the Chinese to have that language in there.

I think it probably reflected their desire to have a joint statement, which this White House historically has not been that interested in doing, and I was frankly very surprised there was a joint statement, Kagan said. Kagan said the broader trip included APEC meetings, additional meetings in Manila that he said were tied to the references to Thailand and the Philippines, and a meeting of Quad leaders, the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

He described the Quad meeting as notable because Trump had not participated in such a meeting so far in this administration. He also framed the overseas diplomacy in political terms, saying Trump had suffered pretty bad midterms and that foreign travel and summits can serve to underscore presidential authority. This is something previous presidents have done after they have had bad election results and midterms.

They go overseas, remind the world, remind the American people they are still the president, and there is nothing like doing foreign policy and the pomp and circumstance of arrival ceremonies and summits to do something, to really reflect, Kagan said. On the trade discussions, Kagan noted that while trade deals were discussed, they did not actually sign anything and there does not seem to be a lot of specifics.

He predicted Trump may announce continued work rather than finalized agreements. The summit was held at Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province. Trump was greeted by Xi upon arriving at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport on November 18, 2026. The meetings took place on November 18-19.