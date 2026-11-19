US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a historic joint peace declaration in Shenzhen, China, following trilateral talks on nuclear disarmament. The diplomatic summit was marked by unusual security measures, including the seizure of all journalist cellphones on Air Force One and strict media restrictions that heightened tensions and suspicion among international press corps. White House officials confiscated devices for security reasons shortly after the leaders concluded their first-ever trilateral meeting.

White House officials confiscated the cellphones of every journalist traveling on Donald Trump's new Air Force One after the aircraft departed China on Thursday. The security measure was implemented immediately after President Trump boarded the plane at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport, following a historic diplomatic summit. A pool reporter documented the unusual restriction in a dispatch filed minutes after the president took his seat, stating that devices were being taken away for security reasons. None of the reporters were notified of this policy in advance, forcing them to comply after they had already settled into their seats on the aircraft.

Historic Trilateral Summit Details

This security escalation occurred just hours after President Trump sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen for the first trilateral meeting ever held between these three world leaders. The meeting's agenda was explicitly built around nuclear arms control and the broader geopolitical conflict involving the American war with Iran. During the session, Trump, Putin, and Xi issued a joint peace declaration discussing total nuclear disarmament and the ongoing war in Ukraine. This diplomatic output marked a significant departure from previous bilateral interactions, as all three leaders sought to define a new framework for global stability through their collective agreement.

Also read President Trump plans separate talks with Putin alongside their three-way meeting with Xi in China

Media Restrictions and Journalist Access

Journalists faced severe access limitations throughout the China trip, contributing to widespread frustration within the international press corps. Earlier in the trip, White House staff discarded Chinese-issued credentials, delegation pins, and their own burner phones into a bin at the foot of the aircraft stairs due to fears that Beijing had bugged them. During the summit itself, Russian officials refused entry to two journalists attempting to cover Trump's pull-aside with Putin. Additionally, Chinese officials barred a Bloomberg reporter from entering the trilateral session after the reporter shouted a question regarding Jensen Huang, the chief executive of Nvidia. Despite these barriers, President Trump later told President Xi it was a shame the press had seen so little of the day, noting that every move was perfectly executed.

North Korea Meeting Speculation

The phone seizures fueled intense speculation that Air Force One might not be heading straight home, as the aircraft had recently departed a region central to ongoing diplomatic negotiations with North Korea. President Trump had spent the preceding week dangling a potential meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Before departing for Asia, the president told reporters at the White House that they might meet, adding that any such meeting would happen in China and would be solely President Xi's decision to make. However, the Trump-Kim meeting did not occur during this trip. Pyongyang has not commented on whether a meeting will occur, and North Korean state media has recently released images of Kim Jong Un at a volcano and a ski resort.

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Regional and Diplomatic Context

The likelihood of a summit with Kim Jong Un in Shenzhen was considered low by regional diplomats, as North Korea does not belong to APEC and Kim has never attended one of its summits. South Korea's top diplomat indicated before the leaders gathered that he saw little chance of Kim showing up in Shenzhen. The summit also featured a lineup of key regional leaders, including Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung. These figures gathered alongside the three major powers to discuss regional economic and security cooperation, although the trilateral talk remained the central focus of the event.

Putin's Post-Summit Stance

Following the joint declaration, Russian President Vladimir Putin adopted a confrontational tone during a press briefing, promising a much more painful response to Ukraine after recent strikes on a bridge linking Russia and Crimea. The Russian leader issued an ominous warning to America's allies, stating that any military ties between Ukraine and Europe would not be tolerated, and explicitly cautioned against troops being deployed. Putin claimed he was ready to continue talks but demanded that European leaders step foot inside Russia for discussions to progress, a condition they have been unwilling to meet since the war broke out in February 2022. The American side urged the involvement of Europeans in the peace process, but the diplomatic deadlock suggests that the joint declaration may face significant implementation challenges in the near future.