US, Chinese, and Russian leaders meet in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, to discuss nuclear arms control and conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, marking a significant diplomatic event.

President Donald Trump, President Xi Jinping of China, and President Vladimir Putin of Russia convened for a historic trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19, 2026. This landmark gathering brings together the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia to address critical global security challenges, including the potential reduction of nuclear arsenals and the resolution of ongoing international conflicts.

Trilateral Leaders Discuss Nuclear Risks

During the summit, President Trump emphasized that the three nations are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and lessen the risk of those weapons being used. The leaders aimed to hash out new rules for controlling nuclear arms, viewing the meeting as a significant opportunity to establish protocols that could prevent catastrophic escalation between major powers. This focus on nuclear deterrence highlights the urgent need for diplomatic frameworks that address the shared security interests of the world's most powerful nations.

Also read Trump, Xi, and Putin to Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

China's Stance on Crisis Communication

President Xi Jinping stated that China, the United States, and Russia should maintain regular high-level exchanges to ensure global stability. According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, Xi called for the establishment of mechanisms for crisis communication and prevention to minimize misjudgments during international tensions. He argued that as the world faces ongoing conflicts, the international community expects major powers to do more to encourage talks and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means rather than military confrontation.

Xi also urged the three nations to abandon the Cold War mentality and enhance economic and trade cooperation, explicitly advising against pursuing decoupling. He noted that global energy security faces severe challenges and that the three nations can strengthen communication to safeguard the stability of energy supply chains. These remarks underscore China's desire for a multilateral approach that integrates economic interdependence with security dialogues.

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Focus on Ukraine and Iran Conflicts

Alongside nuclear issues, the leaders discussed the potential to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. President Trump promoted their time together as a chance to address these specific hotspots, suggesting that high-level dialogue could pave the way for de-escalation. The inclusion of these conflicts in the agenda reflects the growing international pressure on major powers to mediate disputes that threaten regional and global stability.

Before the three-way meeting began on Thursday, President Trump held a separate one-on-one meeting with President Xi Jinping. This marked his third substantial meeting with the Chinese leader this year, indicating a sustained effort to manage bilateral relations alongside broader multilateral engagements. The sequence of meetings suggests a strategic approach to sequencing diplomatic discussions to maximize the potential for agreement.

Expert Caution and Diplomatic Outcomes

Despite the high-profile nature of the event, experts kept expectations low for major breakthroughs, citing the deep-seated geopolitical rivalries that continue to define international relations. The leaders concluded their talks after more than an hour, a duration that suggests substantive discussion but perhaps limits the scope of immediate agreements. While the phrase making history was used to describe the event, the practical outcomes remain subject to future diplomatic developments and implementation challenges.

The summit in Shenzhen represents a significant moment in international diplomacy, bringing together three key actors in a neutral setting to address complex global threats. The discussions on nuclear arms control and conflict resolution highlight the ongoing role of major powers in shaping the global security architecture, even amid persistent disagreements.