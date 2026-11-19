US China and Russia leaders meet for the first trilateral summit in Shenzhen during APEC. The historic meeting covers trade Ukraine and Iran with a focus on dialogue.

President Donald Trump joined Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia n President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen for a landmark gathering that marked the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States China and Russia. The historic event took place on Thursday against the backdrop of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit where global leaders convene to address pressing international issues. This unique convergence of three major nuclear powers signaled a significant shift in diplomatic engagement as the world watched closely for any breakthroughs in long-standing geopolitical tensions.

Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

The primary objective of this unprecedented summit was to foster international dialogue on critical global challenges including the ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions surrounding Iran. President Trump described the gathering as a historic opportunity to promote stability and cooperation among the three nations. The meeting represented a rare moment of direct high-level contact between the three nuclear-armed states aiming to de-escalate conflicts and establish new channels for communication. This diplomatic move underscores the growing recognition that multilateral cooperation is essential for addressing complex security threats that span national borders.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Bilateral Talks and Trade Discussions

Before the trilateral session President Trump and President Xi held a separate bilateral meeting which served as their third substantial encounter this year. During these closed-door discussions the two leaders focused heavily on economic trade issues with specific attention paid to American agricultural exports and oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. The conversation highlighted the intricate economic interdependence between the US and China while also addressing the strategic importance of global maritime trade routes. These bilateral talks provided a focused environment to delve into the nuanced details of trade policy before joining the larger group for the broader strategic dialogue.

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Entertainment and Diplomatic Atmosphere

Adding an unusual cultural dimension to the diplomatic proceedings the leaders watched a live performance of the Village People song "Y.M.C.A." on Thursday evening. Margo Martin a special assistant to the president and White House communications adviser shared footage of the event on X revealing performers dancing onstage while attendees observed from banquet tables. A large screen behind the stage displayed President Trump and President Xi seated alongside other officials capturing the juxtaposition of high-stakes diplomacy and pop culture. This moment highlighted the informal atmosphere that often accompanies major international summits where relationship building extends beyond formal conference rooms.

Future Outlook and Regional Prosperity

Following the trilateral talks President Trump and President Putin posed for official photographs alongside their respective spouses before the leaders engaged in further discussions. President Xi delivered a toast to "shared prosperity" in the Asia-Pacific region while speaking with President Trump through translators at the banquet. The White House reported that the summit provided valuable insights into the perspectives of all three nations regarding regional stability and economic growth. As the leaders return to their respective capitals the outcomes of this meeting are expected to influence future policies on trade security and international relations in the Indo-Pacific region.