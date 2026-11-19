Leaders of the US, China, and Russia meet at APEC for the first trilateral summit, pledging UN reform and nuclear risk reduction in Shenzhen.

The United States, China, and Russia convened for an unprecedented trilateral summit on Thursday, marking a significant shift in geopolitical engagement. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Shenzhen, China, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to address critical global issues directly.

President Trump opened the historic session by contrasting the current diplomatic approach with historical precedents. He stated that previous administrations often avoided dialogue with nations they disagreed with, a strategy he argued has failed to resolve conflicts or forge peace. Trump emphasized that he, Xi, and Putin are choosing a different path characterized by direct engagement on contentious topics rather than withdrawal.

Also read Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

New Diplomatic Approach and UN Reform

During his opening remarks, Trump declared that no problems were ever solved under the old school of refusing to talk about them. He noted that peace has never been achieved by declining opportunities for engagement and speech. The three leaders agreed that their meeting represents a moment to explore new opportunities and approaches on a range of very important issues facing the international community today.

A key component of this diplomatic effort involves reforming the United Nations. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the United States, Russia, and China committed to modifying the organization. Their goal is to enable the UN to respond more effectively to global challenges and to ensure it conforms to its fundamental mission of maintaining international peace and security.

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Nuclear Risks and International Courts

The leaders also addressed critical matters regarding nuclear proliferation and international justice. They reaffirmed the principle that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. To support this stance, the three countries agreed to conduct ongoing dialogues focused on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons among state and non-state actors.

Additionally, the trilateral group issued a joint statement regarding the International Criminal Court. They concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of state officials are of paramount importance in international law.

Energy Cooperation and Ukraine Conflict

Economic and security cooperation extended beyond diplomatic reforms to include energy security and regional conflicts. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows, recognizing that access to affordable and reliable energy is vital for global economic stability.

President Trump also highlighted discussions regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He noted that he had spoken with Vladimir Putin extensively earlier in the day, indicating that the situation in Ukraine was a primary topic of conversation. Trump stated that he and Putin had a long discussion and expressed optimism that things are happening regarding the potential resolution of the conflict.

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Significance of the APEC Summit Meeting

This meeting in Shenzhen represents the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia. The choice of Shenzhen as the venue, hosted by China during its tenure as an APEC member, underscores the economic and political weight of the gathering. The event signals a potential thaw in relations among the world's three most powerful nuclear-armed states.

The outcomes of this summit will likely influence global markets and diplomatic strategies in the coming months. The commitments to UN reform, nuclear risk reduction, and energy stability provide a framework for future cooperation. Observers will watch closely to see if these verbal agreements translate into concrete policy changes or lasting peace initiatives.