President Trump met with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026, for the first-ever trilateral summit of the three powers, producing a joint declaration on strategic stability, nuclear risk reduction and energy flows.

President Trump concluded a historic trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, the first time the heads of state of the three countries have met collectively.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Meeting at Kylin Villa. The White House released a joint statement titled U.S.-Russia-China Heads of State Declaration toward Peace. Russia's Foreign Ministry and China's Chamber of Commerce to the EU confirmed the pact in near-identical statements. The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security, the White House said.

Also read Trump, Xi and Putin Hold First Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Trilateral Summit Safeguards World Peace

The theme of the meeting was Safeguarding World Peace and Promoting Strategic Stability in Major-Country Relations. Xi noted it was a groundbreaking move for the top leaders of China, Russia and the United States to hold the first-ever meeting in history. History tells us that peace among major countries brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world, the Chinese statement read. Peace has been an enduring pursuit of humanity.

Advertisement

The declaration listed four points of commitment and agreement, including reform of the United Nations so it can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations, and reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows.

The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of state officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. The leaders also reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Nuclear Powers Pledge Stability

Trump noted that the U.S.-China-Russia summit draws attention from across the world and is very important and has made history, according to the Chinese readout. The three countries are all nuclear-weapon states and have a special responsibility to safeguard world peace and stability, he said. Xi said that more than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the United States, the key anti-fascist forces in the world, fought shoulder to shoulder and achieved great victories.

History is the best textbook; we must remember history and learn from it to shape the future, he said. The roughly 80-minute meeting produced photographic mementos, but analysts said it yielded little in the way of obvious diplomatic breakthroughs. A Trump administration official described the nuclear talks as a preliminary step not likely to produce an immediate pact.

Advertisement

Symbolic Meeting Yields Little Breakthrough

The New York Times called the meeting largely symbolic, saying the three world powers projected a striking image but suggested little progress on the thorniest issues dividing them, among them trade wars, real wars and China's access to artificial intelligence chips. The New York Post called it a whirlwind day and highlighted repeated shows of affection with Putin and Xi. Trump slammed the old school of American diplomacy as he kicked off the historic but brief summit.

The summit took place during the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province. Trump, Putin and Xi greeted each other before the welcome banquet at the Shenzhen International Communication Center. China blocked a Bloomberg reporter from the Trump-Putin-Xi meeting over a question to Trump. Xi had surprised Trump at the tarmac with a reciprocal gesture shown months earlier.