Leaders of the US, China, and Russia met in Shenzhen for an unprecedented trilateral discussion on nuclear safety and energy stability, issuing a joint declaration at the APEC summit.

President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin convened for a historic trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. This unprecedented gathering marked the first time the leaders of these three global powers met jointly to discuss critical international security and economic issues.

Trilateral Leaders Discuss Nuclear Safety and Energy Stability

The meeting focused primarily on maintaining global stability, with the three heads of state issuing a joint declaration that outlined shared positions on nuclear risks and energy security. The leaders reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, agreeing to conduct further dialogues on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

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Additionally, the declaration included commitments to support United Nations reform to enhance its effectiveness in addressing global challenges. The three nations also agreed to reject what they termed as encroachments on sovereignty by the International Criminal Court, signaling a coordinated stance against certain international judicial bodies. They further pledged to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products to benefit all nations, emphasizing the importance of stable energy flows amidst global market turbulence.

Xi and Putin Credit Chinese Leadership for Successful Dialogue

Following the session, both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the outcome, though they attributed the success to different factors. Xi Jinping described the encounter as positive, constructive, and fruitful, stating that the three countries shared the same view on safeguarding world peace. He emphasized that the hard-won peace must be cherished and that dialogue and negotiation are the right choice to resolve differences among major powers.

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Xi noted that the leaders agreed to take the legitimate security concerns of every country seriously, asserting that there is hope for peace as long as the door for dialogue remains open. Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that the dictator called the talks a success, highlighting the alignment between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow on several key security pillars despite longstanding geopolitical tensions.

Vladimir Putin also described the summit as timely and effective, but he specifically credited Xi Jinping for creating the conditions that allowed for a productive discussion. Putin thanked the Chinese president for managing to create a relaxed atmosphere for open dialogue, insisting that this was largely why the meeting was a success. He remarked that the very fact that issues were addressed and common ground was found was a positive development that would facilitate further exchanges of information and potential solutions.

Joint Declaration Omits Specific Commitments on Regional Conflicts

While the joint declaration covered broad themes, it notably omitted detailed commentary on contentious issues such as the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as emerging challenges in technology and artificial intelligence. The three governments have found it exceedingly difficult to reach detailed agreements on these fronts, given the hostile foreign policy stances often maintained by China and Russia toward the United States.

Despite the meeting, neither leader made specific new promises or binding commitments on topics of high importance. The agreement served more as a reaffirmation of shared stances rather than a breakthrough in resolving deep-seated conflicts. China has largely abstained from direct involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and maintains friendly diplomatic ties with Ukraine, while also refusing to increase purchases of Russian oil despite disruptions in Middle Eastern shipping routes.

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President Trump Celebrates Meeting Before Departing for United States

President Donald Trump, who was traveling back to the United States at the time of publication, celebrated the conversation on his Truth Social platform. He described the talks with Putin and Xi as great and highly consequential, indicating that he planned to hold a press conference on Friday to provide further details. This marks a significant diplomatic moment, as the first-ever trilateral meeting of these leaders provides a new framework for high-level dialogue among the world's major economic and military powers.