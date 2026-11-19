Trump, Xi and Putin emerged from a historic summit with agreements on energy and nuclear risks, despite divisions over Ukraine, Iran and trade.

President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday, an unprecedented three-way summit that produced agreements on energy supplies, nuclear risks and potential United Nations reforms.

Chinese state media and Russian officials characterized the talks as positive, although initial statements made no mention of significant progress toward resolving the wars in Ukraine or Iran. RELATED STORY | Trump opens door to meeting with Kim Jong Un as he heads to Asia Xi described the meeting as “positive, constructive and fruitful,” according to Chinese state media, and said the three countries share a common interest in safeguarding world peace.

Also read Putin Expects Benefits From Trump Xi Meeting Amid Ukraine War Pressure

A joint declaration released by Chinese state media and the Kremlin said the countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, emphasizing the importance of stable energy supplies. The leaders also agreed to pursue dialogue aimed at reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation. Trump has repeatedly identified denuclearization as a priority.

However, the language released following the summit focused on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation rather than committing the countries to reductions in their nuclear arsenals. In opening remarks, Trump said the United States, China and Russia have “a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful and productive dialogue on issues impacting not just our people but the entire planet. ” “Too often past leaders avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements,” Trump said.

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“No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement and speech. ” The three leaders entered the summit with significant disagreements over several international issues, including Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons and trade. Before the three-way meeting, Trump held separate talks with Putin and Xi. Trump’s meeting with Putin lasted about 35 to 45 minutes, according to the Kremlin.

Trump referred to Putin as his friend, while the Kremlin said the two discussed the war in Ukraine and that Putin left the meeting in “an excellent mood. ” Chinese state media also described Trump’s meeting with Xi as largely positive but said Xi emphasized Taiwan, the self-governed island China claims as its territory. Xi said Washington must continue “doing the right thing” to prevent major setbacks in U.S.-China relations, according to the Chinese account.

RELATED STORY | Trump seeks to project US strength in China as outages cause concern back home Trump and Xi also discussed trade and artificial intelligence amid continued tensions over U.S. restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI technology. Xi called for increased communication between the two countries about AI security risks and said artificial intelligence should remain under human control.

Further details from the U.S. account of the meetings were expected to provide additional context about the agreements and whether the three leaders made progress on their broader geopolitical disputes.