Trump, without proof, claims 'cheating' in California vote, says federal probe underway

The president's claims of cheating were predicted before the election by both elections experts and Democratic leaders in California, who dismissed them as baseless bluster from a president beset by low approval ratings.

An attendee reacts to live election results during a primary election night event with Steve Hilton, Republican gubernatorial candidate for California, not pictured, in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

The vote tabulation generally takes days to complete in California elections, because a mail-in ballot is valid as long as it was postmarked on election day and received no later than seven days after the election. State officials and elections experts reject the allegations as baseless, pointing to California’s generous mail voting rules, laborious signature checks and a predictable ‘red mirage’ that initially favors Republicans. Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis, Trump allies and right-wing influencers amplify fraud claims online as billions flow through political prediction markets, raising fresh fears about election misinformation and meddling for profit.that Democrats are somehow cheating to win California’s primary elections — writing on social media late Wednesday that federal prosecutors in Los Angeles are investigating the matter.

“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS,” Trump posted to his social media platform Truth Social.

“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles,” he wrote in a second post.

“Why the vote counting DELAY??? ”A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles — run by Trump loyalist First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli — declined to comment Thursday morning on Trump’s claims of an investigation.directly to Trump late Wednesday with its own social media post, writing, “Trump is lying about California again — time to take the phone away from grandpa and put him to sleep.

”Californians may need to mail ballots early as Supreme Court signals support for new election day deadline California counts mail-in ballots that arrive up to seven days after election day, but that option may be deemed illegal. On Thursday morning, Newsom’s office wrote that there “is a lot of misinformation floating around about California’s election — including from the President,” and recommended people watch a CNN video about California’s election process.

It concluded that delays in vote counting in the state are essentially a result of state leaders deciding that providing voters with “last minute options” for casting ballots is more important than a quick count.

“And yes, for the record: we wish the votes were counted faster, too,” Newsom’s office wrote — a nod to the fact that the issue isn’t new. In an email, Brandon Richards, Newsom’s deputy director for rapid response, said Trump’s claims are part of “a tinfoil hat level conspiracy theory that has been debunked repeatedly.

”were predicted before the election by both elections experts and Democratic leaders in California, who dismissed them in advance as more baseless bluster from a president beset by low approval ratings. A worker puts ballots in a counting machine at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on Wednesdayin City of Industry.

Those same experts and Democratic leaders acknowledge that California’s system for counting votes takes a long time and should be quickened, but stress that is not because of anything nefarious. Rather, it is because California allows voters to cast ballots by mail up until election day — and then has to count those ballots, which can number in the millions and are subject to manual signature verification. Trump has long dismissed such explanations.

An election denier since he first entered politics more than a decade ago, Trump has pushed skepticism about elections he and his party lose time and again since — most notably when he claimed, again without evidence, that the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden was stolen. Trump even challenged Biden’s victory in court, but his claims were rejected completely because neither he nor his attorneys could produce any evidence substantiating them.

He has combined his tactic of targeting undocumented immigrants for political gain with his skepticism of election integrity by claiming, again without evidence, that such immigrants somehow vote in large numbers, particularly in big blue states such as California, despite experts saying there is no evidence of that. He has alleged that mail ballots — such as those used by the majority of California voters — are a particularly rich source of voter fraud, despite again having no basis for the claim and it being disputed by experts.

A consistent feature of his election fraud claims is that they arise and target races only when Republicans lose or lose ground. And, he has tried to use the power of his administration to make sweeping changes to election laws to bar mail ballots and require strict voter ID and proof of citizenship measures, despite the control of elections and their rules being constitutionally given to the states.

Those efforts have prompted a wave of litigation between the Trump administration and California and other blue states, with multiple cases pending in the courts over voter ID, proof of citizenship, mail balloting and the role that the U.S. Postal Service may be allowed to play in processing such ballots. Trump’s latest remarks came as additional vote counting on Wednesday narrowed the advantage of Republican Steve Hilton over his Democratic challengers in the California governor’s race and closed the gap in the L.A. mayoral race between the MAGA-aligned candidate Spencer Pratt, currently running second, and City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is running third.

The trend was anticipated. Elections experts warned before vote counting began of the potential for a “red mirage,” wherein earlier voting among Republicans and late voting among Democrats — many of whom were unsure of whom to vote for in the two high-profile races — would create an early illusion of Republican victories despite large volumes of liberal votes from major population centers still to be counted.

It is a trend that has played out repeatedly in past elections, and one that does not come as a surprise to careful elections watchers. Elections officials in California knew such claims were going to be made, as they’ve been made in the past. Some local elections officials made a point of preparing their staffs for baseless claims of election fraud in advance of this year’s primaries.

State officials made repeated efforts to explain the reasons why California elections take time, precisely to undercut claims amid counting that the delays were the result of fraud. Your morning catch-up: Bass advances to runoff, Hilton leads race for governor, why the vote count is so slow and more big storiesAbove an X post Wednesday suggesting Pratt was losing ground to Raman as more counts came in, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote, “California keeps dumping votes.

Odds are shifting because the vote dumps always seem to go one way. Count until you get the result you want? ”Above another X post Wednesday noting that the California count would take time, Katie Miller, a former Trump administration official and conservative podcaster married to Trump’s top advisor Stephen Miller, wrote, “The Democrats are about to steal the LA mayoral race once again using mail-in voting.

” Both of the posts that DeSantis and Miller were responding to were from Polymarket, a prediction market where people can bet on the outcomes of political races, pop culture events and a slew of other subjects.about political meddling for profit — including by campaign staffers and other individuals with insider knowledge of polling and other campaign information, or by politicians and their operatives, whose public remarks about politics can swing those markets. Kevin Rector is a state and national politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times who has also written extensively about police and crime, courts and legal issues and the LGBTQ+ community.

Rector has won multiple national awards, including as part of a Baltimore Sun team that won theRebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

In deep blue California, frustration with Democratic status quo fuels governor, L.A. mayor raceFor Democrats, little clear consensus has emerged so far on who should lead the city and state into the future.

Read more »

Trump-backed candidate 'confident' Republicans will have great night in California: 'Very excited'Steve Hilton, one of two main Republicans running in California's jungle primary on Tuesday, said that he appreciated endorsements from President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Read more »

Trump Alleges Democratic 'Cheating' in California Primaries, Citing Mail-in Ballotsformer President Donald Trump has accused Democrats of attempting to 'steal' the California gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral primaries by using mail-in ballots. trump's claims come as vote counting continues, with no clear winners yet in either race. His accusations were dismissed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's prEss office.

Read more »

California's Shifting Political Climate Alarms Democratic LeadersRepublican candidates in a blue state like California are making noise, suggesting they could be the next governor and mayor,which alarms Democratic leaders who are concerned about voters' everyday economic pressures and messaging that fails to connect with voters. The article discusses voter frustration and the potential impact on other states considering similar moves. The passage includes quotes from Kemp and Smith, including Smith's point about how voters are responding less to political ideology and more to everyday economic pressures and affordability issues. It also mentions Newsom, Bass, homelessness, and public safEty concerns in California. The article's focus is on the potential impact of this political climate shift on other states and how it affects Democratic messaging and political strategy when faced with everyday economic pressures and affordability issues. The keywords are 'California', 'political climate shift', 'California Republicans', 'Democratic leaders', 'Kemp', 'Smith', 'Newsom', 'Bass', 'homelessness', 'public safety', 'affordability', 'political strategy', and 'everyday economic pressures'. The categories could be 'Politics', 'Governance' or 'Society' (political science focus), but the focus is more on political strategy and messaging aiming at universal voters rather than on a specific jurisdiction or political system, so a broader 'News & Current Affairs' category would be more appropriate. Therefore, the output is: [{

Read more »