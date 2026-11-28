President Donald Trump, who has staked his economic policy on growth in the artificial intelligence sector, will travel to Arizona on Dec. 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry.

President Donald Trump, left, before boarding Air Force One on Tuesday at Joint Base Andrews, Md. on Dec. 4, the president is expected to travel to Arizona to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry.

TSMC plans a $100 billion investment in U.S. chip manufacturing, totaling $265 billion. WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump, who has staked his economic policy on growth in the artificial intelligence sector, will travel to Arizona on Dec. 4 to speak at the groundbreaking for a new Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. computer chip foundry, according to both the White House and the Taiwan-based company.

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The trip will come at the end of a week where AI comes under the microscope in Washington in the aftermath of Trump intervening to get his ally Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of Nvidia. Huang is slated to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Dec. 3 and will face questions about how his company has been selling its chips abroad — and his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. Beijing has denied it.