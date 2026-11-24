President Donald Trump will award the nation’s highest civilian honor to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will award the nation’s highest civilian honor to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani . Giuliani was hailed for leading New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump has called Giuliani, a fellow New Yorker, the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot. ” Giuliani’s public life has undergone a rise and fall in recent years. He led New York through Sept. 11 and mounted a brief campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming one of the most recognizable political figures in the country.

Also read Trump Awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani After 9/11 Leadership

As Trump’s personal lawyer, he was a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Courts rejected the fraud claims he advanced, and two former Georgia election workers won a $148 million defamation judgment against him. He was later sanctioned by courts and disbarred over his amplification of false claims about the 2020 election and was disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election.

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Trump said last year he would award the medal to Giuliani, shortly after he was seriously injured in a car crash. In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther , an equities trader who became known as the “man in the red bandanna” after rescuing several people in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Trump also posthumously honored Charlie Kirk , the assassinated activist who inspired a generation of young conservatives and pushed the nation’s politics to the right. Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term, including to golf legend Tiger Woods , ex-football coach Lou Holtz and conservative economist Arthur Laffer as well as to New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh , the latter of which came during the 2020 State of the Union. He also awarded posthumous medals to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley.