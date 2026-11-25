President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday in a private White House ceremony, honoring the man known as America's Mayor for his leadership after the Sept. 11 attacks and his record as a federal prosecutor and mayor.

President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Tuesday in a private ceremony at the White House.

Giuliani, 82, was honored for his leadership of New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and for a long career in public service. Trump had said last year he would give Giuliani the medal shortly after the former mayor was seriously injured in a car crash. Giuliani said in a statement that he was honored and humbled to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from his nation and from our Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump.

Also read Trump to Award Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rudy Giuliani at Oval Office Ceremony

Giuliani Served as Trumps Personal Lawyer

Trump, a fellow New Yorker, has called Giuliani the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot. The two men are longtime friends, and Giuliani served as one of Trump's personal lawyers in the disputes over the outcome of the 2020 election. In that role, he was a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump's 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Courts rejected the fraud claims he advanced and later sanctioned him over his amplification of false claims about the election. Two former Georgia election workers who worked at an absentee-ballot office won a $148 million defamation judgment against Giuliani. Their complaint centered on his claims that they manipulated the results to favor Biden.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case was settled before trial, and neither side disclosed details of the terms, though Giuliani reportedly got to keep his Manhattan and Florida apartments and some personal items, such as Yankees World Series rings and a Joe DiMaggio jersey. He was disbarred in New York and Washington for repeatedly making false statements about the election. In presenting the award, Trump and supporters pointed to Giuliani's record before and during his time as mayor.

Giuliani Distinguished Himself as Leading Crime Fighter

In the years before Oprah Winfrey dubbed him America's Mayor for the way he led New York through the horrors and aftermath of 9/11, Giuliani distinguished himself as a leading crime fighter. As he revolutionized urban policing from City Hall and sharply reduced violent crime, especially murders, he was widely regarded as the Eliot Ness of his era.

In a surprising move in 1983, Giuliani requested to return to New York, where he was born in Brooklyn, and become the US attorney in the famed Southern District prosecutor's office. That office has jurisdiction over federal criminal and civil cases in Manhattan, The Bronx and several northern suburban counties. One of his first big moves came when he pioneered federal efforts to help the outgunned NYPD and city prosecutors combat the explosion of street crime and open narcotic sales.

With police ranks still depleted from the city's 1970s brush with bankruptcy, a commissioner under Mayor Ed Koch had banned young street cops from making narcotics arrests because of fears they were not fully trained and possibly could be persuaded to look the other way. Dubbing it federal day, Giuliani said that on select days, any drug dealers arrested would be taken to federal courts rather than state courts, with federal laws providing for harsher penalties.

He also extended the net to include cases of sexual harassment on crowded subways. The major cases during his six-year run involved prosecutions of Mafia leaders, Wall Street traders and corrupt union officials. That he wasn't playing politics became clear when he brought a federal case against the leaders of the Teamsters, the only major union to endorse Reagan in the previous election. Sen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al D'Amato, regarded as something of a political patron, was called as a witness during the Southern District's takedown of Wedtech, a corrupt Bronx company that used payoffs and donations to win lucrative military contracts. D'Amato had helped the company get contracts and received donations from firm officials. Among those convicted during the racketeering case were Reps. Mario Biaggi and Robert Garcia.

Bronx Borough President Stanley Simon also was convicted, and Bronx Democratic boss Stanley Friedman was later convicted in the infamous parking-violations case Giuliani brought. Those and other cases, some of which collapsed, propelled Giuliani into the political ring. In 1989 he won a contested GOP primary for mayor against cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder. That same year, Manhattan Borough President David Dinkins pulled off a huge upset by defeating incumbent Koch in the Democratic mayoral primary.

The Giuliani-Dinkins mayoral election was especially nasty and the voter turnout of more than 2 million was the largest in city history until it was surpassed in Zohran Mamdani's victory last year. Dinkins won narrowly to become the city's first black mayor, and Giuliani won their rematch four years later. Murder had set terrifying new records during Dinkins' single term, averaging more than 2,000 a year, and Giuliani's anti-crime message carried the day.

Giuliani Declared War on Violent Crime

Based on his experience, and by hiring Bill Bratton as his first commissioner, Giuliani declared war on violent crime and public disorder. They adopted the revolutionary broken windows theory of policing, and by making precinct and borough commanders responsible for crimes and quality-of-life issues in their territory, Giuliani and Bratton delivered near-miraculous results. In the first term, overall crime was cut in half and yearly murders declined by nearly 70%.

To this day, the weekly citywide crime stats reported by the NYPD use 1993, Dinkins' last year in City Hall, as the high-water mark for comparisons. Trump has awarded a string of presidential medals going back to his first term, including to golf legend Tiger Woods, ex-football coach Lou Holtz and conservative economist Arthur Laffer, as well as to New York Yankees Hall of Fame closer Mariano Rivera and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, the latter of which came during the 2020 State of the Union.

He also awarded posthumous medals to Babe Ruth and Elvis Presley. In his second term, Trump has awarded the medal posthumously to Welles Crowther, an equities trader who became known as the man in the red bandanna after rescuing several people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Trump also posthumously honored Charlie Kirk, the assassinated activist who inspired a generation of young conservatives and pushed the nation's politics to the right.