President Donald Trump faces reporters Friday after Shenzhen summit with Xi Jinping and Putin yielded a nuclear risk pledge but no Ukraine breakthrough.

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Lucas Tomlinson reports live on the historic talks, while guest Dennis Wilder, former NSC director for China, joins Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino to analyze the potential impact on international relations and tensions in Ukraine and Iran. President Donald Trump is set to face reporters Friday after wrapping up a historic visit to China that brought him together withThe leaders struck a warm diplomatic tone despite lingering questions over the war in Ukraine, nuclear arms negotiations and tensions in the Middle East — as well as stalled trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

Also read Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping Hold Trilateral Talks at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

The summit in Shenzhen marked the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia, bringing Trump face-to-face with two of America's chief geopolitical adversaries. Washington has spent years arming Ukraine in its war against Russia, while the Pentagon has long identified China as its primary"pacing challenge" in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump's scheduled press conference at noon on Friday will offer an opportunity to elaborate on what the meetings accomplished and whether the diplomatic discussions will lead to concrete agreements. The three leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting hosted by China on November 18-19.

The gathering between the three world powers produced a joint declaration pledging dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, maintaining stable energy supplies and reforming the United Nations, but stopped short of announcing major breakthroughs on Ukraine or Iran. President Trump described his trip as"Great and Highly Consequential" in a Truth Social post announcing that he will hold a press conference at the White House midday on Friday.

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Trump last appeared in the briefing room on Nov. 9, 2026, with UFC CEO Dana White after the president joked about offering him the press secretary job. On Nov. 13, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy held a White House briefing regarding the FAA nationwide ground stop. The president has not had a press secretary since Katie Zacharia's few-day stint last month in the role succeeding Karoline Leavitt.

Zacharia held one briefing on Oct. 13, 2026, but was removed from the job after widespread backlash regarding her ability to serve in the role and her claims to be an attorney. Throughout the China visit, Trump emphasized his personal relationships with Xi and Putin, praising the Chinese leader for an elaborate welcome that included a military flyover and referring to both presidents as friends.

"President Xi and I have formed an outstanding personal relationship," Trump said during their bilateral meeting Thursday. "Some people are unhappy when they hear that, but I'm very happy about it. " Trump also told Xi that their friendship had grown closer over the years and predicted the two countries would avoid major problems as long as they remained in power.

, Trump greeted the Russian leader by calling him"my friend," despite the lack of a breakthrough in his longstanding efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. The president later expressed optimism about those efforts, saying he had spent much of his bilateral meeting with Putin discussing the conflict.

"I think things are happening," Trump said during the trilateral meeting. "I think that he and I hope the other side would like to see an end to that war. " US President Donald Trump is greeted by China's President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 18, 2026.

Putin also acknowledged that Ukraine had been a focus of his separate discussions with Xi and Trump, but the three leaders' joint declaration made no mention of the conflict or any new peace initiative.back in the spotlight months after the expiration of New START, the last remaining treaty limiting U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals. Trump argued that the three countries were uniquely positioned to reduce the world's nuclear stockpiles, while acknowledging the difficulty of persuading nuclear powers to give up their weapons.

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The leaders ultimately agreed to pursue dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation, but announced no binding arms reductions or timetable for negotiations. Trump also pointed to potential cooperation with China on Iran, asserting that Washington and Beijing shared an interest in preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and keeping energy flowing through "Both the United States and China have an interest in ensuring that energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, and that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said during his meeting with Xi.

The remarks were notable given China's economic ties to Tehran, including its purchases of Iranian oil, which have provided an important source of revenue for the Iranian government despite Western sanctions. Beijing's commercial relationship with Iran has complicated U.S. efforts to isolate Tehran, although Trump's remarks did not establish whether China had agreed to change its oil purchases or take additional steps to pressure Iran over its nuclear program.

Trade was another focus of Trump's meeting with Xi, with the president touting what he described as progress toward a more balanced economic relationship and signaling that he would seek additional purchases of American agricultural products. Under what Trump called the"30-for-30" deal, he said the two countries had agreed to cut tariffs on $30 billion in trade.

President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen.

"Our farmers have done very well, and I'll be asking you to do some more for our farmers," Trump said, adding that China had an"insatiable appetite" for American products. The discussions came as Washington and Beijing continued to navigate disagreements over tariffs, rare earth minerals and access to advanced technology.

Trump also used the APEC summit to declare the United States the world leader in"superintelligence," making the assertion in Shenzhen, one of China's major technology hubs, as the two countries compete for dominance in artificial intelligence. But the most consequential diplomatic development remained the historic trilateral meeting, which Trump described as an opportunity for the three powers to pursue cooperation despite their disagreements.

The president's Friday press conference is expected to provide further insight into whether the summit's pledges will translate into negotiations on nuclear weapons, additional trade commitments or progress toward ending the war in Ukraine.