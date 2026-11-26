A secret fund for Donald Trump's White House ballroom collected $347 million in September, vastly exceeding forecasts. Recipients include major tech firms with federal ties, drawing scrutiny from House Democrats.

A bank account designated for Donald Trump's construction of a grand White House ballroom received nearly $300 million more than anticipated in September, with no administration officials identifying the source of the funds. Government financial records reviewed by The New York Times reveal that the National Park Service account collected $347 million during that month, a figure that drastically surpassed the $50 million forecasted by the Interior Department. The documents do not name any specific donors, nor do they specify which projects these new funds will support, leaving the origin of the money either from a single benefactor or multiple contributors completely obscure.

Fund Exceeds Forecasts Amid Secrecy

The Trump administration has declined to answer questions regarding these substantial deposits, maintaining a strict policy of non-disclosure regarding the financial inflows. The Daily Mail contacted the White House for comment but received no response. Historically, the account was established to collect gifts for national parks across the United States, collecting less than $100 million annually before Trump returned to office. Since his return, the fund has been repurposed for his personal remodeling projects in Washington, DC, absorbing approximately $790 million to date.

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Tech Giants and Federal Contracts

Major corporations including Amazon, Apple, Google, Lockheed Martin, and Palantir have all made payments into the ballroom fund, and every one of these entities holds billions of dollars in federal contracts. This year, the administration raised nearly the same amount as the previous year without hosting a fundraising dinner, resulting in significantly fewer disclosures of donor identities. Last year, Trump openly solicited donations by hosting a dinner in the East Room, where he thanked his largest givers by name and secured roughly $330 million in commitments, with some donors allowed to remain anonymous due to a lack of legal requirements for naming them.

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Nvidia Donation and Leadership Pressure

Nvidia recently made a $25 million donation to the ballroom project just months after the administration approved the chipmaker to sell advanced processors to China. Following this contribution, Trump and Vice President JD Vance actively pressured Nvidia's board to reinstate its longtime CEO, Jensen Huang, who had resigned due to an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. The funds are managed by the Trust for the National Mall, which operates under a 12-page agreement forcing the organization to keep donor identities secret unless the White House explicitly signs off on naming them.

Political Scrutiny and Legislative Outlook

The financial activities surrounding the ballroom occur while Americans pay about 28 percent more for gasoline than a year ago, amid the ongoing Iran war. House Oversight Democrats wrote to the trust earlier in the month demanding answers about its list of donors, highlighting the political risks associated with the lack of transparency. This scrutiny intensifies as Democrats prepare to take control of federal spending in January following their landslide victory in the midterm elections, potentially leading to further investigations into how the funds are allocated for the ballroom, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool repairs, and the design of a new triumphal arch.