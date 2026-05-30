Trump Weighs Iran Deal to Open Strait of Hormuz and Start Nuclear Talks

President Trump held a Situation Room meeting to decide on a tentative agreement with Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear program. Defense Secretary Hegseth warns of military action if no deal is reached, while US sanctions on Iranian crypto and the Persian Gulf Strait Authority add pressure.

US President Donald Trump convened a high-level meeting in the White House Situation Room on Friday to deliberate on a tentative agreement with Iran that would reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz and initiate negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.

The meeting, which lasted approximately two hours, was described by a White House official as a chance for Trump to make a 'final determination' on the deal. However, as of Saturday evening, no official announcement had been made regarding the outcome. The official stated that Trump will only agree to a deal that is good for America and satisfies his redlines, emphasizing that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, provided additional insight into the administration's stance. Hegseth said that any peace pact with Iran must ensure the country does not acquire a nuclear weapon, and that Trump is being patient in making sure the deal is favorable.

He warned that if Iran does not want to make a great deal, then it can 'deal with' the US military, underscoring that American forces are fully prepared to resume hostilities if ordered. Hegseth also assured that weapons stockpiles are sufficient to accomplish the mission. The potential deal comes amid ongoing regional tensions. Israel has expanded its military operations in southern Lebanon, targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, emphasizing that Hezbollah is entirely responsible for the fighting and that the US supports Lebanese government efforts to secure peace. Meanwhile, the US Treasury announced sanctions on Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), which was created to force shippers to comply with Iranian rules in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Treasury said the authority is an attempt by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to monetize state-sponsored terror. The PGSA condemned the sanctions, stating that the US failed to gain control of the strait through warfare and diplomacy and will not succeed through sanctions. In a related development, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed at the 2026 Reagan National Economic Forum that the US has seized approximately $1 billion in Iranian cryptocurrency.

Bessent said the US simply grabbed the wallets, adding that some owners might not yet realize their assets have been seized. The economic impact of the Iran war continues to weigh on vulnerable nations, with international organizations warning of higher fuel and fertilizer prices and risks to jobs and livelihoods. As negotiators progress toward a potential deal, the world watches closely to see if the Strait of Hormuz will reopen and if nuclear talks will commence





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Deal Trump Sanctions

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