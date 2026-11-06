Trump Weighs Iran Deal as Houthi Strikes and Hormuz Tanker Attack Escalate

President Donald Trump says a decision on a deal to end the war is coming soon as Gulf attacks, drone claims and a Strait of Hormuz tanker strike raise regional tensions.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the world would soon learn his decision on whether to make a deal to end the war. The Qatari leader's office said on Friday that Trump had called the emir of Qatar to discuss efforts to end the conflict.

The developments came as a series of attacks and military claims spread across the Middle East, from the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to Yemen and southwestern Saudi Arabia. Oil markets reacted to the diplomatic signals and the fighting at the same time.

Also read Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi Holds Diplomatic Calls on Middle East Security and Strait of Hormuz

Diplomatic Efforts and Oil Market Reaction

Global oil prices ticked back up slightly after plummeting earlier in the week. Traders had priced in expectations of diplomatic progress before the latest signals of renewed hostilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on his first post-midterm foreign trip. The State Department said on Friday that Rubio would travel to Paris to meet counterparts from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at a Group of Seven foreign ministers meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The Qatari emir's role in the exchange with Trump highlights the mediation channels that remain open. The State Department and the Qatari leader's office have not described the outcome of that call beyond the efforts to end the war.

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Houthi Attacks and Saudi Airstrikes in Yemen

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis said on Friday that a Saudi strike on a market in southwestern Yemen had killed or wounded 30 people. The Houthis' Saba news agency described the incident as a horrific massacre that resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 30 citizens.

The Houthis said the Saudi-led coalition, which fights on behalf of Yemen's internationally recognized government, struck the Al-Hadara market in the Taiz governorate with three airstrikes. The rebels said the attack left dozens of civilians dead and wounded.

The Houthis' political bureau said in a statement carried by Saba that documented Saudi crimes had become like a forgotten file in the drawers of the United Nations and the so-called international community. The group framed the strike as evidence that the international response had been insufficient.

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday that it had intercepted a drone in the region of Mecca, Islam's holiest city, following repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Yemeni rebels. The coalition also said its air defense systems had intercepted two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis at Najran, a major city in southwest Saudi Arabia.

Since the breakdown of a truce in July, Saudi Arabia has traded blows with the Houthis. The rebels have retaliated with strikes on Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites that killed at least 20 people in October. The Houthis have repeatedly denied targeting the holy cities of Mecca or Medina and said they would not do so.

On Thursday, the Saudi coalition said it had intercepted a missile fired by the Houthis at the Medina region. The Houthis rejected that claim as a blatant and grave falsehood.

Iran Drone Claims and Strait of Hormuz Tanker Attack

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed on Friday to have destroyed another U.S. drone over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement carried by the state TV network IRIB, the IRGC said a U.S. MQ-1 drone was intercepted and destroyed by its new advanced air defense system.

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Iranian forces have also claimed to have shot down other U.S. drones, including more than two dozen of the more advanced and more expensive models. These claims have not been independently confirmed in the reporting available.

A seafarer was killed in an explosion caused by a suspected missile attack on an oil tanker on Thursday in the Persian Gulf, according to a Greek company that manages the vessel. The company said the seafarer was found fatally injured on board after being initially reported missing following the blast.

The MT Velos Sapphire, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker that was not carrying cargo, was hit on Thursday as it sailed toward Bahrain, according to the management firm Velos Tankers. The firm said no crew members were injured and that the crew managed to extinguish a fire caused by the blast. A British navy agency separately said on Friday that a tanker had been hit by an explosion on Thursday in the Strait of Hormuz.

The vessel was brought to Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain, where the damage to its hull was still being assessed, according to Reuters.

Iran Security Claims and Competing Regional Views

Aliakbar Velayati, the adviser on international affairs to Iran's supreme leader, said on Friday that Iran was now one of the main architects of security in the Middle East. Velayati said a tsunami of geopolitical changes in West Asia had swept up the Israeli and U.S. elections.

Velayati argued that Iran is now one of the main architects of the regional order, a reality that he said cannot be erased or replaced. He described Iran as a bridge between the Persian Gulf, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Sea of Oman, and warned that any energy or transit corridor seeking to bypass Iran would be costly or unstable.

Velayati also pointed to the domino effect of crises, from Gaza to the Red Sea and from Lebanon to Iraq, as proof that regional security is indivisible. He concluded that either collective security would be achieved or everyone would experience collective insecurity.