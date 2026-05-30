Trump Warns Oman and Iran Over Strait of Hormuz Tolls

President Trump issued a warning to Oman and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the waterway must remain free of tolls.

President Donald Trump issued a warning to Oman and Iran during a White House Cabinet meeting, declaring that the Strait of Hormuz must remain free of tolls.

Trump's comments reflected a broader dispute over how far Oman should go in its efforts to engage Iran as the two countries discuss proposals related to the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes. Oman occupies the southern side of the Strait of Hormuz and has long pursued a foreign policy distinct from many of its Gulf neighbors.

While maintaining close security ties with the U.S., Muscat also has preserved relations with Iran, allowing it to serve as one of the region's key intermediaries. Oman has played an important role as a quiet mediator, acting as a go-between for the United States and Iran in various negotiations, including for the Obama-era JCPOA and more recently with the Trump administration and its efforts to negotiate with Iran prior to the 12-day war in June 2025.

The Gulf kingdom has served as a go-between in negotiations involving the United States and Iran, supported diplomatic efforts related to Yemen and frequently positioned itself as a neutral intermediary during regional crises. The Trump administration has strongly opposed reported discussions involving Iran and Oman over a potential tolling system or joint management arrangement for the strait, arguing such a move would threaten freedom of navigation and give Tehran greater influence over one of the world's most important shipping routes.

The comments reflected a broader dispute over how far Oman should go in its efforts to engage Iran as the two countries discuss proposals related to the future management of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes. The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil supply passes.

The Omani embassy and the White House could not be reached for comment on the underlying tensions or negotiations on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has met with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, Oman, in April 2026. A drone view shows vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, in May 2026.

Oman's role as the Switzerland of the Middle East has advanced U.S. interests, according to April Alley, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute. Oman has facilitated numerous rounds of talks between U.S. and Iranians, and has also brokered a truce between the U.S. and the Houthis in the Red Sea. Their neutrality allows them to be quiet facilitators when adversaries are ready to talk.

Oman's value to Washington historically has stemmed from its ability to maintain communication channels with actors that many U.S. partners cannot or will not engage directly





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Trump Oman Iran Strait Of Hormuz Tolls Shipping Route

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