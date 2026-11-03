Trump Warns of Radical Agenda in Midterm Election Speech

President Donald Trump outlines key election stakes and administration achievements during a Lincoln Memorial address ahead of the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump delivered his closing remarks for the upcoming midterm elections from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday. This event occurred just hours before voting polls opened across the United States, marking a significant moment in the campaign timeline.

Election Stakes And Policy Warnings

During his speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, President Donald Trump emphasized the high stakes involved in the current political climate. He described the opposing forces as a radical agenda involving jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members who share a unified goal.

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The president argued that these groups aim to implement policies such as open borders, massive tax increases, and gun confiscation. He specifically warned against what he termed transgender mutilalization of children and the abolition of oil and natural gas industries.

Trump further claimed that these policies would cause energy costs to skyrocket while opening floodgates for millions of migrants hoping to influence future votes. He stated that the nation fought for 250 years to become great and refuses to let it be dismantled by ideologies that have historically failed everywhere else.

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Administration Achievements Highlighted

In defense of his tenure, President Donald Trump listed several accomplishments achieved during the first 20 months of his administration. He cited border security, tax cuts, increased exports, and a low poverty rate as evidence of economic success.

The president highlighted that the administration created 25 trillion in wealth and established the United States as the world's top oil producer. He noted that the country has gone 17 months without a single illegal entry from the southern border.

Before this period, Trump claimed that 25 million individuals entered illegally, including drug dealers and people from mental institutions. He contrasted this past situation with the current strict enforcement measures implemented by his team.

Legislative Benefits And Energy Dominance

President Donald Trump also promoted the One Big Beautiful Bill, which he said provides significant financial relief to citizens. The legislation includes no taxes on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security benefits for certain senior citizens.

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He reiterated that the United States is now the largest supplier of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world. This claim underscores the administration's focus on energy independence and domestic production capabilities.

Voter Turnout And Projected Outcomes

Looking ahead to the election results, President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the Republican Party's chances. He believes that if the MAGA coalition that supported him in presidential elections turns out for the midterms, Republicans will win convincingly.

The president stated that even a portion of his previous voters going to the polls would result in a landslide victory. He emphasized the importance of mobilizing his base to secure a decisive win in the upcoming congressional races.