Trump Warns of Political Collapse in Final Midterm Pitch at Lincoln Memorial

President Donald Trump delivered a fiery final rally at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, urging high turnout and attacking Democratic opponents ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections.

President Donald Trump delivered his final major campaign address for the 2026 midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington DC on Monday, November 2, 2026. The event, which also served to reopen the historic monument to the public, saw the President frame the upcoming Tuesday vote as the most decisive in living memory. Trump emphasized the critical nature of the contest, warning that Democratic control of Congress would lead to irreversible damage for the nation.

Trump Reopens Monument With Political Warning

Speaking approximately twenty-six minutes into his remarks, President Trump declared that this midterm election represents the last day before the polls open in what he believes is the most important vote of his lifetime. He used the platform to simultaneously promote his administration's renovation project of the nation's capital monuments while delivering a stark political message to voters. The President insisted that the country has fought for two hundred and fifty years to achieve greatness and must not allow it to be dismantled by officials he described as having failed everywhere they have served.

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Conflict Over Michigan Senate Race

A significant portion of the speech was directed at specific Democratic figures, particularly targeting the race in Michigan. Trump accused the Democratic Party of nominating individuals who are hostile to the country, singling out Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for the US Senate in Michigan. El-Sayed, a Michigan-born physician and former public health official in Detroit and Wayne County, is running to become the first Muslim US senator if elected. He is competing against the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, Mike Rogers, in a tight contest for the seat being vacated by outgoing Senator Gary Peters.

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Threats of Veto Power and Court Expansion

Trump vowed to become Mr. Veto if Democrats win control of either chamber of Congress, promising to block all legislation passed by a Democratic majority. He dismissed public opinion polls favoring Democrats as rigged, citing the attendance at his own rallies as proof of genuine public support. The President warned that a Democratic victory in both the House and Senate, followed by a potential Democratic presidential win in 2028, would leave the country finished. He further alleged that Democrats planned to expand the Supreme Court to twenty-three seats, eliminate the Senate filibuster, and restrict Second Amendment rights.

High Stakes for Congressional Control

The 2026 midterm elections involve all four hundred and thirty-five seats in the House of Representatives and thirty-five Senate seats. These results will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress for the remaining two years of Trump's second term. Despite polling data suggesting Democratic advantages in key races, including all seven pivotal Senate contests, Trump expressed confidence in Republican prospects. He urged voters to imagine he is on the ballot, reinforcing his narrative that the election is a direct referendum on his presidency and its policies.