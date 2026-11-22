President Donald Trump calls Iran's negotiators 'professional tap dancers' and dismisses talks with Tehran as meaningless while the naval blockade holds.

DHS, Dem officials clash after ICE arrest at Seattle airport 'Crazy': Moderates fear Dem leadership promised far-left reparations and ICE demands in turn of votes$275M Obama-era solar fraud case could net taxpayers $1B, but Trump's DOJ backs Biden dismissalJeffries calling Jerusalem NYC's ‘sixth borough’ resurfaces as progressives swing against Israel Apex predator at center of farmers vs environmentalists fight as Trump weighs major move: 'Out of control'Retired FBI agent warns NCIC breach could threaten police safety during traffic stops Voters want to 'move on' from the president, former Trump official claims as reason for GOP's midterm defeatTrump says Vance, Rubio are 'doing fantastically' ahead of 2028 Republican presidential primaryTop Trump officials' holiday emails to staff calling Jesus 'our Savior' went 'too far,' judge rulesAndrew Yang weighs in on Trump's unity ticket proposalTrump calls denuclearization a 'very hard thing to do' during high-stakes summitSarah Huckabee Sanders: There’s more hope around our country than the alternativePresident Trump calling Vladimir Putin a friend draws mixed reactions from UkraineFormer U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Nikki Haley joins 'The Sunday Briefing' to discuss President Donald Trump's negotiations with Iran and the pursuit of a permanent nuclear deal.is warning that he is inclined to order military strikes against Iran after the new year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement, dismissing ongoing diplomatic talks with Tehran as meaningless. In exclusive comments Sunday to Fox News, the president accused Iranian negotiators of stalling while continuing to escalate hostilities following the U.S. elections.

Also read Iran takes pointed jab at Trump Cabinet secretary for moving onto military base

TRUMP KEEPS SIGNALING AN END TO IRAN WAR, BUT EXPERT WARNS A CRUCIAL PIECE OF HIS STRATEGY IS MISSING If negotiations with Iran collapse, the U.S. is likely to move quickly to degrade Tehran’s military capabilities — a campaign analysts say would begin with missile systems, naval assets and command networks before escalating to more controversial targets.

Advertisement

"They’re more aggressive now than before the election," Trump said, characterizing Iranian officials as"professional tap dancers. ""I hope they do, they’ll all be at the bottom of the sea like the rest of the navy," Trump said regarding the possibility of Iranian forces testing the blockade.have flared up again in several Iranian cities. Asked about the renewed unrest inside the country, Trump offered a direct message to demonstrators on the ground:"Keep protesting.

" Eric Mack is a breaking news reporter and writer Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET, with a particular interest in stories that lead the news cycle on politics, elections, foreign affairs and government.