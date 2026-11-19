President Donald Trump cautions of potential Iranian biological weapons targeting Washington DC, prompting top officials to move to military bases amid heightened security fears.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning regarding national security, suggesting that Iran may be developing biological weapons capable of targeting Washington DC. During an interview with Fox News while attending the APEC summit in China, the President indicated that intelligence sources have detected Tehran's interest in gaseous and biological agents following nuclear restrictions. This statement follows earlier reports from CNN alleging that Iran ian operatives might be plotting to deploy a ' dirty bomb' containing radioactive or biological material in the nation's capital.

Trump Confirms Biological Weapon Concerns

Trump directly addressed the intelligence findings during his Wednesday appearance on Fox News, stating that there are clear indications of Iran's shift toward non-nuclear weaponry. He explained that because the United States has restricted their access to nuclear materials, Tehran is exploring alternative destructive capabilities. The President explicitly mentioned that intelligence suggests the Iranian regime is 'looking at gasses' and biological options to circumvent existing nuclear sanctions.

Also read Trump warns Iran about reported plot against admin officials: 'We take it very seriously'

When pressed on the specific timing of potential threats, Trump pointed to the upcoming change in the calendar year. He noted that the new year is approaching and implied that significant events could occur after January 1, though he declined to provide further details on the specific nature of the anticipated activities. He characterized the Iranian leadership as hostile, describing them as 'nasty people' who are actively seeking ways to cause harm to American interests.

Cabinet Members Relocate to Military Bases

The heightened alert level has triggered immediate operational changes within the highest levels of the US government. Several key members of the Trump administration have relocated from their private residences to a secure military installation in Washington. This move is designed to centralize security protocols and ensure the safety of top officials during a period of elevated threat perception. The relocation includes high-ranking figures who now reside within a controlled environment monitored by dedicated security details.

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Confirmed to be residing at the military base are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and White House chief of staff Stephen Miller. This consolidation of leadership at a single secure location allows for tighter control over their personal safety and facilitates rapid decision-making in response to potential national emergencies. The move underscores the seriousness with which the administration views the current intelligence regarding Iranian intentions.

Intelligence on Pre-Positioned Materials

Reports from CNN indicate that intelligence sources believe Iran has been planning very specific attacks involving locations and targets within the United States. There are claims that the Islamic regime may have already stashed bomb-making materials inside the country. US officials assess that the porous nature of the border over the past decade has made it extremely easy for operatives to enter the nation and acquire components for a dirty bomb.

Some national security officials believe that pre-positioned nuclear or chemical materials may have been in the US for years, or even decades, ready to be integrated into a conventional weapon. Sources familiar with the intelligence suggest that it would be highly likely for Iran to utilize these pre-positioned assets to create a catastrophic device in a major urban center like Washington. This assessment has contributed to the growing sense of urgency among government officials and the public alike.

Competing Views on Threat Level

While President Trump and some cabinet members have taken a hardline stance, other administration officials have offered a more measured perspective on the immediate danger. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently told CNBC that the threat from Iran is not new and characterized their planning efforts as 'aspirational' rather than imminent. He stated that the homeland remains secure and asserted that any actual attack on DC would result in an all-out war response.

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Trump previously told reporters in Manila that the US is investigating the allegations regarding a dirty bomb plot. He warned that Iran would face severe consequences, stating they would 'pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before' if the plot is executed. The comments from the President mark a departure from the more cautious tone adopted by some of his security advisors, highlighting differing internal assessments of the risk level posed by Tehran.