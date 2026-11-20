Elon Musk has said that he does not consider himself MAGA if that means having a 'blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party.'

President Donald Trump has warned Elon Musk that breaking with his Make America Great Again movement could hurt him, after the billionaire recently declared "I'm not MAGA.

" "He's a friend of mine," Trump told NBC News on Thursday about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. "What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask—there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well.

Also read Elon Musk backs away from Trump's MAGA brand after Republicans' midterm election washout

" However, Trump added that he believed Musk had "very good intentions. " Musk made the declaration during an interview for The New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, explaining that he did not consider himself MAGA if that meant having a "blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party. " Despite Musk's comments distancing himself from the MAGA movement, the tech billionaire has been one of Trump's most prominent political allies in recent years.

He also spent nearly half a billion dollars backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, about which Musk said he now felt "pretty foolish" following the Democrats' sweeping success. This is a developing story. More to follow.

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"He's a friend of mine," Trump told NBC News on Thursday about the Tesla and SpaceX CEO. "What can I tell you? I mean, you have to ask—there are lots of definitions out there. MAGA, to me, means something very specific, and when people veer from it, they don't do very well.

"' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, explaining that he did not consider himself MAGA if that meant having a"blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party. " Despite Musk's comments distancing himself from the MAGA movement, the tech billionaire has been one of Trump's most prominent political allies in recent years.backing Republican candidates in the 2026 midterm elections, about which Musk said he now felt"pretty foolish" following the Democrats' sweeping success.