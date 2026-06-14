Trump warns Israel and Iran not to ‘blow it’ after new strikes threaten emerging ceasefire deal

Trump reacted on social media: “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon” and “Let’s not blow it!”

People gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026. on Sunday urged no further attacks by anyone after Israel’s military said it launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, potentially complicating efforts toIran threatened a military response.

Trump reacted on social media: “We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon” and “Let’s not blow it! ” The deal in its current form is a deep disappointment to Israel’s government, which has been sidelined in negotiations led by Pakistan and others. The last timeit set off the most serious escalation of fighting between Iran and Israel since the tenuous ceasefire took hold April 7.

Trump, who had said the deal could be signed Sunday, has pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop hitting Lebanon hard while a deal is near, but the prime minister has defied him. Netanyahu’s office said the strikes were in response to Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel. Israel’s military said Hezbollah launched three projectiles, releasing footage where an audible boom was followed by rising smoke. There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

“Israel will not tolerate firing into its territory,” Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement. The military later said it was preparing for potential incoming fire in the coming hours. Trump described the attack on northern Israel as “very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process.

” An Associated Press photographer at the scene in Beirut said a five-story apartment building with shops on the ground floor was struck. The two lowest floors were the most heavily damaged. Residents of the southern suburbs, many of whom had returned home after weeks of relative calm, could be seen fleeing. Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel on March 2, two days after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, sparking war in the Middle East.

Israeli troops have since pushed theirIran wants a ceasefire deal to include the fighting in Lebanon. It’s unclear whether that would mean Israeli forces’ withdrawal and when. Most of Hezbollah’s attacks in recent weeks have targeted Israeli troops inside Lebanon. Lebanese soldiers stand guard at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

A woman checks her cellphone as visitors attend “A Sign on Minab,” an event honoring the memory of schoolchildren killed in a Feb. 28, 2026, strike on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that was likely caused by U.S. airstrikes, at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Members of the Lebanese Army Intelligence stand guard in front of an apartment that was struck in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Artist Sahar Farhadravesh, works on a ceramic jar inspired by schoolchildren killed in a Feb. 28, 2026 strike on a school in the southern Iranian city of Minab that was likely caused by U.S. airstrikes, during “A Sign on Minab,” an event honoring their memory, at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 14, 2026. People gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026.

Lebanese soldiers stand guard at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, June 14, 2026. Iran’s parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a lead negotiator for Tehran, warned the U.S. on X after Israel’s strikes that “if you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible. ” “Without a doubt, these crimes will not go unanswered,” said Gen.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of Iran’s Joint Command Headquarters, the official Mizan news agency reported. Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran on Sunday to finalize the agreement, according to two regional officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, expressed cautious optimism that the U.S. and Iran were finally approaching a deal that could halt hostilities that have killed thousands of people and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, whose closure has thrownPakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday the deal would be signed Sunday, while Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said it could happen in the coming days. Trump said the The deal is expected to be signed electronically, without an in-person ceremony, though it’s unclear when or how the signing will take place.

Iran’s government warned that any division at home over the deal weakens its negotiating position, and those criticizing negotiators are taking aim at a national decision. Iranians must recognize that no war lasts forever, spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani told the state-run IRNA news agency.or its billions of dollars in frozen funds, but offers a 60-day framework for technical discussions on those issues, according to Pakistani and regional officials familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The officials described Pakistan’s effort leading the negotiations, struggling for months to keep both sides from walking out on multiple occasions. Under the deal being discussed, U.S. and Israel appear to have fallen short of their original goals of destroying Iran’s missile and nuclear programs and ending its support for armed proxies in the region.

It is not clear how the deal will address these issues, or if they will be part of the final agreement. Iran’s nuclear program and highly enriched uranium have long been at the center of tensions with the U.S. and Israel and an international source of concern.

Trump on social media asserted Saturday that “when all is calm,” the U.S. would go in and “downblend and destroy” the enriched uranium in Iran or in the U.S. Iran has 440.9 kilograms of uranium that is enriched up to 60% purity, a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%, according to Iran has long maintained its nuclear program is peaceful and has not publicly committed to giving up the enriched uranium, which is believed to be buried under three nuclear sites that were badly damaged by U.S. strikes last year. , struggling with an unpopular war ahead of the midterm elections, have criticized the emerging deal.

Some said it did not improve on the terms of theFrankel reported from Jerusalem, Ahmed from Islamabad, Magdy from Cairo and Sewell from Beirut. Associated Press writers Will Weissert in Washington and Melanie Lidman in Tel Aviv, Israel, contributed.





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