Trump Warns Iran: Renewed War Possible Before New Congress Limits Power

Experts warn President Donald Trump may launch strikes on Iran before January when new congressional controls take effect, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Experts indicate that President Donald Trump is likely to initiate a renewed military campaign against Iran before the new Congress convenes in January, a timeframe in which lawmakers are expected to significantly restrict his war powers. While the administration continues to advocate for diplomatic negotiations with Tehran, Trump has explicitly warned that he would "finish the job" if the Islamic Republic refuses to meet his demands.

The political landscape shifts dramatically if Democrats secure a majority in the House of Representatives, as projected on election day. Under such a scenario, the President would face major institutional resistance from Congress only after January, creating a narrow window for unilateral military action during the current term.

Also read Iran live updates: Tehran warns of 'powerful response' to any renewed attack

Strategic Bombing Options and Targets

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and and International Studies, outlines that the most probable course of action involves a short but intense bombardment campaign designed to force the Iranian regime into serious negotiations. He estimates a likely duration of two weeks of heavy strikes, noting that while Iran withstood five weeks of intense bombing previously, this renewed pressure would serve as a critical leverage point.

Such military operations would likely mirror the coordinated bombing campaigns executed by the United States and Israel during the initial weeks of the conflict. Strategic priorities would focus on military facilities targeted earlier in the war, alongside coastal bases that pose direct threats to navigation in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

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Escalation scenarios include targeting Iran's oil infrastructure and electrical grid, options Trump has previously threatened to utilize. Although penetrator bombs may struggle against deep underground bases protected by granite mountains, strikes on nuclear facilities would send a clear message that no aspect of Iran's nuclear program would remain untouched.

Military Force Composition and Capabilities

The United States currently maintains a formidable naval presence in the region, featuring the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers. Each vessel can deploy approximately 44 strike aircraft, including F/A-18 Super Hornets and stealth F-35C Lightning IIs, providing substantial air superiority.

Supporting these carriers are 22 destroyers and other warships positioned around the Arabian Gulf, with 17 ships actively maintaining a naval blockade outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to data from the Institute for National Security Studies. This fleet configuration ensures tight control over maritime trade routes and regional access.

Air capabilities are further bolstered by access to various aircraft stationed at regional airbases, including F-15E Strike Eagles deployed during previous combat rounds. Defensive architecture has been strengthened with the dispersion of Patriot and THAAD anti-missile systems across the Middle East, including a new battery recently installed in Israel, enhancing protection against aerial threats.

Iranian Retaliation and Proxy Threats

Ria Reddy, Deputy for the Middle East at the Institute for the Study of War, warns that attacking energy infrastructure would constitute a major escalation, inviting severe retaliation from Tehran. The Islamic Republic has long threatened that any renewed US attack would trigger a massive response across the Middle East with no geographical limitations on targets.

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Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei recently stated that US bases would be prime targets in any retaliatory effort, aiming to significantly increase the financial and operational costs of war for the United States. Iranian forces are expected to leverage improved missile and drone systems, which demonstrated their lethality in attacks during June and July.

Threats extend beyond direct state-on-state combat, with Iran poised to escalate attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, potentially disrupting oil flows that recently approached pre-war levels. The regime is also expected to activate terror proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen, including the Houthi rebels currently threatening the Red Sea, alongside potential cyberattacks and terror plots such as the recently foiled operation at RAF Fairford in the UK.

Political Dynamics and Regional Alliances

The role of Israel in any renewed conflict remains uncertain as the nation reels from a recent election outcome. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has consistently advocated for a knockout blow to the Iranian regime, now faces an opposition coalition that failed to gain a majority, leaving him in power for the immediate future.

While Israel participated in the initial strikes during February and March, current diplomatic strategies diverge from previous approaches. Jonathan Schanzer, executive director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, notes that while Netanyahu pushes for regime change, President Trump currently favors diplomacy, using the pressure campaign to compel Iran into a favorable deal.

Schanzer emphasizes that while the outcome of the US elections may make pursuing war difficult after January, it does not render it impossible. The administration's current strategy relies on combining military threat with diplomatic engagement, leveraging the impending change in congressional power to maximize negotiating leverage before new legislative constraints take effect.