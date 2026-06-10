Trump Warns Iran: 'Pay the Price' for Delaying Peace Talks After U.S. Strikes

President Donald Trump has cautioned Iran that it will 'pay the price' for taking too long to negotiate a Middle East peace deal, following a tense exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. carried out targeted strikes on Iranian infrastructure in response to the downing of an American Apache helicopter, which Trump blamed on Iran. The U.S. administration has emphasized that these strikes were a proportional response to Iran's 'unjustified aggression' and do not signal an abandonment of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran on Wednesday, stating that the country would 'pay the price' for delaying negotiations on a Middle East peace deal.

This statement comes in the wake of a tense exchange of fire between the U.S. and Iran, following the downing of an American Apache helicopter in the contested waters of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize Iran's military, describing it as 'a complete and total mess' and asserting that 'much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn't even exist anymore.

' He further stated that Iran had 'taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!! ' The exchange of fire occurred overnight and into Wednesday morning, with the U.S. blaming Iran for the shooting down of the helicopter. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that U.S. forces carried out 'self-defense strikes' at Trump's direction, targeting Iranian radar, air-defense, and command-and-control infrastructure around the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. administration has stated that these strikes were a proportional response to Iran's 'unjustified aggression' while also signaling a commitment to ongoing diplomatic efforts with Tehran





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