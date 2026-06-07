Trump Warned to Stay Away From Knicks Game

The president’s attendance will trigger a massive security operation.

President Donald Trump’s plan to attend the NBA Finals is already proving unpopular. The president confirmed this week that he will be at Madison Square Garden for Monday’s Game 3 matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs after receiving an invitation from team owner James Dolan.

President Donald Trump's decision to attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals is creating a headache for New York Knicks fanas. SiriusXM radio show“It has everything to do with him disrupting and contributing at the same time to the chaos that’s going to be existing at Madison Square Garden. ” Smith predicted an atmosphere unlike anything he has seen in more than three decades covering sports if the president does follow through with his plan to attend.

The concerns come as fans are being warned to prepare for extraordinary security measures surrounding Trump’s visit, which will involve hundreds of Secret Service agents and thousands of New York Police Department officers. , the team announced that “a strict no-bag policy will be in effect” and warned fans to expect “enhanced security measures” including “TSA-style screening procedures” before entering Madison Square Garden.

The team also urged fans to arrive at least two hours before tip-off and cautioned that “there will be no storage available for prohibited items brought to the venue. ”The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

The heightened security comes as Game 3 ticket prices reach eye-watering levels, with the cheapest seats topping $9,000 and some premium tickets listed for more than $74,000,The Knicks currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 and are just two wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.





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