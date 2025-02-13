Trump Wants to Shut Down the Department of Education. Here's What That Means for Students and Schools.

President Trump's ambition to eliminate the Department of Education raises critical questions about the future of student loans, school funding, and educational research.

President Donald Trump's nominee for education secretary, Linda McMahon, faces a peculiar challenge: leading a department that the president aims to abolish. Trump has repeatedly stated his desire to shut down the Department of Education, calling it a 'big con job' and urging McMahon to 'put herself out of a job.

' While eliminating any federal agency requires Congressional approval, Trump's administration has been actively reducing the functions of various agencies through staff layoffs and program cancellations. Although some Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to eliminate the Department of Education, it hasn't garnered enough support to pass. Despite this, Trump's intention to dismantle the department raises significant concerns about the future of key educational programs and services. The Department of Education plays a crucial role in managing the $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio, serving over 40 million borrowers. Its Federal Student Aid office oversees loan repayment, administers various repayment and relief programs, including the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, and develops the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Furthermore, the department manages grants for US public schools, including Title I funding for low-income communities and funding for special education programs. While some Republicans suggest the Treasury Department could potentially handle these responsibilities, the transition would be complex and potentially disruptive. Additionally, the Department of Education's research arm collects vital data on student outcomes, including math and reading literacy scores, and funds research on education issues nationwide. Its Office of Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints at K-12 schools and colleges, addressing concerns related to sex-based and disability-based discrimination. The potential closure of the Department of Education would have far-reaching consequences for students, schools, and the future of education in the United States





