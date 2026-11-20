Never mind the Democrats—Trump is showing he’s ready to spend his final years in the White House defying absolutely everyone.

Hawkish Republicans wouldn’t have liked the images coming out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in southern China this week as Donald Trump doubled down on his friendship with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Anti-authoritarian Democrats may soon invoke them to attack the U.S. president in his remaining lame-duck years. Both parties should be worried that Trump knows this and doesn’t care. TV cameras in Shenzhen showed China’s strongman leader Xi hugging Trump in an unusual personal greeting on the tarmac. Trump later helped Xi up an escalator and the two men appeared to have little time for anyone else besides.

Also read Trump calls China trip ‘Great and Highly Consequential,’ announces Friday news conference

Hard-liners in the United States are uncomfortable that Trump ceded the central seat in the trilateral photo op to the leader of America’s top geopolitical rival. They also felt unease at the way Trump beamed at the sight of Putin before their face-to-face talks. But Trump is pursuing a particular kind of presidential legacy and clearly doesn’t care for predetermined speech or posture. He understands the importance of orchestrated political pageantry and the symbolism behind empty great power handshakes.

"President Xi and I have formed an outstanding personal relationship. It really is. Some people are unhappy when they hear that. I'm very happy about it.

And some people actually are thrilled,” Trump told his Chinese counterpart. Xi nodded at the remark. Marco Rubio, the Beijing-skeptic U.S. secretary of state and Trump’s national security adviser, didn’t flinch. Chinese organizers barred a Bloomberg reporter from the trilateral conference room for shouting a question at Trump about ex-Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Trump didn’t intervene on behalf of the American press—not in Beijing and not with Xi’s choreography at stake. Just a few moments earlier, Trump had praised Xi’s summitry preparations, saying “every move was perfectly executed. ” That was the first sign of Trump’s defiance of expectations back home over a China-linked political and economic storm that has rocked the U.S. stock market.

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“These types of meetings, though often heavy on symbolism and light on substance, are very important for establishing strategic stability, broadly defined, between the most powerful countries in the world with an eye toward preventing the worst outcomes,” said Jennifer Kavanagh, a senior analyst at Defense Priorities. “Dialogue is never a reward and Trump deserves praise, not criticism, for holding the meetings,” Kavanagh said in a press statement.

“Trump’s visit was not important for projecting power, but rather for continuing to lay the foundations for stability. ” In his second presidency, Trump has single-handedly rehabilitated Putin. For the second time in his career as Russia’s president—after occupying Crimea in 2014 and then invading Ukraine in 2022—he appears to have reemerged from his pariah status.

But Trump’s greatest achievement will be vindicating Xi, China’s opportunist-in-chief, who has withstood years of external pressure from his biggest trade partners in the West for sticking with his “old friend” Putin, not for some altruistic cause, but to seize on Russia’s desperate economic state and tip the scales of a historically distrustful relationship that for decades had been weighted in the other direction against China. The Kremlin, for so long the big brother of Eurasia, doubtless finds the whole situation a little embarrassing.

After all, it was the Soviets who introduced Marxist-Leninist doctrine to the founders of the Chinese Communist Party to the south, which has now ruled China for longer than the Soviet original did Russia. Now Beijing is calling the shots and Putin, Russia’s most stubborn leader in a generation, has been relegated to second fiddle, just one step away from Trump’s “G2” global order in which the U.S. and China run the world.

Although Americans’ views of China are slowly warming, it’s far from clear that most would be happy with Trump’s level of closeness with Xi. But Trump believes he’s righted U.S. economic ties with China, which he called “very lopsided. ” He told Xi before their bilateral meeting that their trade truce had benefited America’s farmers, and that he wanted more of the same.

To get it, Trump has downplayed China’s support for Iran and alleged Chinese espionage in the United States. Xi threw Trump plenty of bones too. He sat him at the main table at the APEC dinner and at the three-way talks acknowledged Trump’s arms control fixation by calling for a nuclear-free world—even as China accelerates its own nuclear buildup.

Trump may be unorthodox, but he’s no longer a political rookie; he knows the blue wave is coming for him and his inner circle in the administration. Only he knows how long he can withstand the internal pressure—from Democrats and Republicans alike—to raise the intensity of America’s economic and military rivalry with China.

Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution said 2027 would be “more turbulent” for U.S.-China ties: “Congress will reassert its voice, there will be fewer summits, stresses on relationship will compound, etc. Shenzhen is a reminder, though, that Trump marches to the beat of his own drummer on China. ” Thursday’s showing suggests Trump is prepared to hold out for his vision of a great power peace for as long as possible, no matter the cost to his potential Republican successor.

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Trump is channeling the 2015 energy of former President Barack Obama, who famously said in his last State of the Union address: “I have no more campaigns to run. ”Hawkish Republicans wouldn’t have liked the images coming out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in southern China this week ason the tarmac.

Trump later helped Xi up an escalator and the two men appeared to have little time for anyone else besides.in the trilateral photo op to the leader of America’s top geopolitical rival. They also felt unease at the way Trump beamed at the sight of Putin before their face-to-face talks. But Trump is pursuing a particular kind of presidential legacy and clearly doesn’t care for predetermined speech or posture.

He understands the importance of orchestrated political pageantry and the symbolism behind empty great power handshakes.

"President Xi and I have formed an outstanding personal relationship. It really is. Some people are unhappy when they hear that. I'm very happy about it.

And some people actually are thrilled,” Trump told his Chinese counterpart. Xi nodded at the remark. Marco Rubio, the Beijing-skeptic U.S. secretary of state and Trump’s national security adviser, didn’t flinch. Chinese organizers barred a Bloomberg reporter from the trilateral conference room for shouting a question at Trump about ex-Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Trump didn’t intervene on behalf of the American press—not in Beijing and not with Xi’s choreography at stake. , are very important for establishing strategic stability, broadly defined, between the most powerful countries in the world with an eye toward preventing the worst outcomes,”“Dialogue is never a reward and Trump deserves praise, not criticism, for holding the meetings,” Kavanagh said in a press statement.

“Trump’s visit was not important for projecting power, but rather for continuing to, who has withstood years of external pressure from his biggest trade partners in the West for sticking with his “old friend” Putin, not for some altruistic cause, but to seize on Russia’s desperate economic state and tip the scales of a historically distrustful relationship that for decades had been weighted in the other direction against China.

Now Beijing is calling the shots and Putin, Russia’s most stubborn leader in a generation, has been relegated to second fiddle, just one step away from Trump’s “He told Xi before their bilateral meeting that their trade truce had benefited America’s farmers, and that he wantedXi threw Trump plenty of bones too. He sat him at the main table at the APEC dinner and at the three-way talks acknowledged Trump’sTrump may be unorthodox, but he’s no longer a political rookie; he knows the blue wave is coming for him and his inner circle in the administration.

Only he knows how long he can withstand the internal pressure—from Democrats and Republicans alike—towill compound, etc. Shenzhen is a reminder, though, that Trump marches to the beat of his own drummer on China. ” Thursday’s showing suggests Trump is prepared to hold out for his vision of a great power peace for as long as possible, no matter the cost to his