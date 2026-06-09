Trump Vows US Response After Iran Shoots Down Apache Helicopter Over Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced the United States will respond to Iran's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, as both crew members were rescued safely. The incident heightens tensions amid delicate negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, while Iranian officials suggest the shootdown might have been accidental.

President Donald Trump stated that the United States must respond after Iran shot down a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions amid ongoing negotiations.

The helicopter went down early Tuesday near Oman's coast; both crew members were rescued within two hours and are in stable condition. Trump emphasized the need for a response while also discussing potential U.S. involvement in Iran's reconstruction. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi noted Iran prefers diplomacy but is prepared for military action, suggesting the incident may have been accidental due to foreign forces operating near Iranian territory.

Negotiations continue regarding Iran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with Vice President JD Vance expressing confidence in achieving a long-term agreement





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