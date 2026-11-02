Trump Vows to 'Become Mr. Veto' if Democrats Win Midterms, Plans Executive Power Expansion

President Donald Trump threatens to veto everything if Democrats win control of Congress, while the White House prepares legal strategies to bypass legislative approval.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the opposition, declaring that he will veto every piece of legislation sent to his desk if Democrats secure control of Congress following this week's midterm elections. Speaking on the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast on Monday, the president articulated a contingency strategy that relies heavily on executive obstruction rather than bipartisan cooperation.

During the interview with host Miranda Devine, Trump dismissed optimistic polling data regarding Republican performance, despite acknowledging that polls suggest the GOP is on course to suffer heavy losses. He explicitly stated that if the Republicans fail to win, he would veto everything. He added that the Democratic lawmakers would eventually realize they were wasting time by sending him bills he intended to reject.

Also read Trump reveals he’ll use preemptive pardons to protect staff, allies if Dems take Congress

The president framed this approach as a tactical necessity, predicting that after a month or two of legislative gridlock, opposing parties would return to the negotiating table to make a deal. He expressed hope that Republicans would retain their current majority to avoid this scenario entirely, noting that the Democratic strategy involves aggressive oversight if they win control of the House.

Behind the scenes, the White House has been developing robust contingency plans for months, anticipating a potential Democratic takeover of both the House and Senate. Senior officials, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought, are actively evaluating the legal boundaries of presidential authority to advance the administration's agenda without congressional approval.

Advertisement

A White House official with knowledge of these internal discussions told Reuters that the administration is determining what Trump can legally do on his own. This strategy involves pushing the limits of executive power and preparing robust legal defenses for those decisions in court, reflecting a broader governance model that seeks to circumvent the legislative branch during Trump's second term.

Democratic leaders have signaled that a majority would trigger an aggressive oversight agenda, including inquiries into the Trump family's finances, business ventures, and the administration's handling of the Iran war. Prominent Democrats have also floated the possibility of impeachment proceedings against both President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should they gain control of the House.

Beyond investigations, Democrats possess the power to block judicial and executive-branch nominees, including potential Supreme Court picks. They could also vote to terminate national emergencies invoked by the president to expand his authority without legislation, although Trump retains the power to veto such termination efforts, requiring a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override his decision.

The likelihood of divided government is significant, as Democrats require a net gain of four seats in both the House and Senate to overturn Republican majorities of two hundred eighteen to two hundred fourteen and fifty-three to forty-seven, respectively. While polls indicate a strong probability of Democratic control in the House, Senate races remain too close to call, keeping the chamber's outcome uncertain as Election Day approaches.

Current legislative output remains low, with the one hundred nineteenth Congress having passed only one hundred twenty-one laws since convening in January two thousand twenty-five. This marks the second fewest in four decades according to the Pew Research Center, highlighting the administration's reliance on executive actions rather than traditional legislative processes.

Advertisement

Historically, presidents whose parties lose control of Congress have still managed to pass significant legislation. Previous administrations under Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama navigated divided government to enact major policies, including welfare reform and the Telecommunications Act in one thousand nine hundred ninety-six.

Notable instances include President Clinton passing the Telecommunications Act in one thousand nine hundred ninety-six, President Bush approving the Energy Independence and Security Act in two thousand seven, and President Obama signing off on the Every Student Succeeds Act despite Republicans winning control of both chambers in the two thousand fourteen midterms.

President Joe Biden narrowly maintained control of the Senate throughout his presidency, while Trump expanded his majority in the Senate during his first term despite Republicans losing the House in the two thousand eighteen midterms. Neither President Richard Nixon nor President George H.W. Bush had control of either chamber throughout their respective terms.

When addressing constitutional term limits, Trump conceded that while he would love to run for a third term, the exact language of the Constitution prevents him from doing so. He referenced a recent poll showing he would beat everyone by a large margin but acknowledged the legal barriers. He noted that there are more than two years left in his term, a long time in which the administration can achieve significant accomplishments.