Trump vows intensified strikes on Iran as diplomatic talks stall

The president warned of harsher attacks on Iranian targeTs, cited a failed negotiation over the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear issues, and detailed recent U.S. and Iranian retaliatory strikes that raise the risk of wider conflict.

President Donald Trump addressed reporters in the White Home on Wednesday with a forceful warning aimed at Iran . He said that the United States would continue to hit Iran ian targets with increased intensity, though he did not detail whether future strikes would target bridges, power plants or other critical infrastructure.

Trump emphasized that the recent attacks were only the beginning and that further actions would follow if Tehran didnt agree to a negotiated settlement. He described the diplomatic process as being stalled by what he called a series of foolish leaders, noting that the United States had been close to reaching a deal but that Iranian negotiators kept dragging thier feet and treating America as a gullible opponent.

The president as well voiced embarrassment over the involvement of people he deemed incompetent in the negotiations, suggesting that the failure to conclude an agreement was partly due to their missteps. Earlier in the same day Trump warned that Iran would pay a steep price for delaying a peace settlement that would end the three and a half month conflict in the region.

He cited the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a large frAction of the planet's oil supply passes, and said that reopening the strait and restoring nuclear non proliferation commitments were essential objectives. In the background of these remarks a U.S. naval vessel was operating near the Strait of Hormuz when it experienced a collision with an Iranian unmanned aerial system, an incident that led to the crash of the U.S. aircraft.

Two pilots were rescued unharmed after the helicopter was retrieved by an autonomous underwater drone in a pioneering recovery operation that marked the first use of such technology in a combat zone. Following the helicopter incident, U.S. Central Command announced the first wave of retaliatory strikes against Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations and surveillance radar sites situated around the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks were described as a measured response intended to degrade Iran's ability to threaten maritime traffic and to signal U.S. resolve. Iran replied with its own set of missile launches aimed at targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, escalating the regional tension. The exchange of fire underscored the fragility of the situation and the potential for rapid escalation if diplomatic channels remain ineffective.

Observers noted that while both sides claimed limited damage,the pattern of tit‑for‑tat strikes could spiral into a broader confrontation unless a credible diplomatic pathway is re‑established. The president reiterated that the United States would maintain pressure on Tehran untill a comprehensive deal addressing the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear issues is reached, warning that further military action would be unavoidable if the Iranian leadership continues to resist negotiations





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