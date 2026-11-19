MAGA might be falling apart.

Republicans are rattled following the 2026 midterm elections bloodbath, and a growing number of them are losing faith. One in five people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 are confident that the next occupant of the White House will be a Democrat.

, which shows a broad sense of apathy amongst the party after a lackluster first half of Trump’s second term. Politico polled 2,000 adults in the week after the midterm elections, finding almost twice as many voters believe a Democrat was bound to win in 2028 as those who don’t. But Democrats who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 were exceedingly confident, with 87 percent convinced their party would regain the presidency.

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What nobody seems sure about is who will secure either party’s nominations. With no clear frontrunner from either the Democrats or Republicans, debates and infighting are heating up behind closed doors. Harris voters are split between wanting a “fighter” , a “progressive” , or a “creative” . A surprising takeaway from the poll was that Trump voters are less enthusiastic about competitive politics going forward.

Another point of contention is whether or not their next candidate should come from within Trump’s own inner circle. Nearly three in 10 Trump voters said they would rather see someone outside the current administration emerge to win the next election. That support balloons to 46 percent among Trump voters who don’t identify as MAGA.

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In contrast, 82 percent of MAGA diehards would prefer someone inside Trump’s circle as the next president. The GOP’s disastrous midterm election results–losing control of both the House and the Senate– completely upended the party’s expectations of what would come next. Vice President J.D. Vance had long been considered the frontrunner to replace the 80-year-old president, but that future is no longer so clear.

And Trump himself has remained coy about who he will endorse. Just 12 percent considered him “excellent,” while 17 percent said he would make a “good” candidate. Republicans on the Hill are growing increasingly vocal in support of Secretary of State Marco Rubio to throw his hat in the ring, but even that is not guaranteed.the secretary would like an opportunity to step back from politics so that he can make some money in the private sector.

Chair of Michigan’s Shiawassee County Republican Party Dan McMaster said the party needs a candidate who is “as far away from Trump as possible. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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