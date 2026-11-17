A new poll reveals that 35 percent of 2024 Trump voters skipped the November 3 midterms. This turnout gap, rather than voter switching, built the Democratic wave.

A new analysis by pollster J.L. Partners released on Monday reveals that the Democratic surge in the November 3 midterms was driven primarily by voter apathy among Republican supporters rather than a shift in ideology. The report, titled "Sitting Out the Surf: How Turnout, Not Swing, Built the Blue Wave," found that 35 percent of voters who supported US President Donald Trump in 2024 did not cast ballots in this year's midterms. In contrast, only 22 percent of those who voted for then-Vice President Kamala Harris stayed home. This significant turnout gap effectively doomed the Republican majority before any actual switching of party allegiance occurred.

Turnout Gap Defines Election Outcome

The data shows that turnout accounted for ten points of the fifteen-point swing toward Democrats, moving the political landscape from a two-point Republican advantage in 2024 to a thirteen-point Democratic advantage in 2026. Voters switching sides accounted for the remaining five points of this shift. Around seventy percent of the Democratic surge was attributed to these turnout effects, highlighting that engagement levels were more critical than persuasion strategies. This finding challenges the common narrative that midterms are decided by independent voters changing their minds.

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Demographics and Motivations of Voters

The report drew on a thousand-person election-day poll and more than thirty thousand interviews conducted during the campaign to reach these conclusions. Democrats won voters who strongly disapproved of Trump by a ninety-percentage-point margin, indicating that opposition to the incumbent was a primary motivator. Forty-eight percent of Democratic voters stated that their vote was against Trump rather than for the party's platform. Conversely, fifty percent of switchers said they still view the Republican Party favorably, suggesting that the loss was due to withdrawal rather than active rejection of GOP policies.

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Economic Concerns Dominate Voter Priorities

The cost of living and the economy were the dominant issues for the electorate, with a third of 2026 voters picking one of them as their primary concern. No other issue received more than nine percent of the vote share, underscoring the singular focus on financial stability. James Johnson, the founding director of J.L. Partners, emphasized the magnitude of the turnout effect, stating that even without a single voter switching parties, the GOP would have lost control of both the Senate and the House. This underscores the structural advantage Democrats held through higher mobilization rates among their base.