Trump visit cancels Knicks MSG watch party for NBA Finals Game 3 Monday

A spokesperson said the NYPD expects watch parties to resume at MSG for Game 4.

of the NBA finals means fans won’t be able to gather outside Madison Square Garden to cheer the Knicks on, NYPD officials decided Sunday.flooded W. 33rd Street outside the Garden, but revelers will have to take advantage of the multitude of smaller watch parties around the city for Monday’s game.

“There will be no watch party outside MSG on Monday,” NYPD officials said in a statement. “This was done fully in coordination with the Secret Service because of the presidential visit. ”An MSG spokesman earlier said the cancellation was not because of Trump.

“The permit for the Plaza 33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the city’s permitting office in consultation with the NYPD,” the spokesperson said. “However, the White House will confirm that this is not about the President. We understand NYPD Commissioner Tisch is planning additional street closures around Madison Square Garden.

” However, Special Agent Matt McCool, who is in charge of the Secret Service’s New York Field Office, appeared to affirm the cancelation was related to the president’s attendance.

“After careful coordination and assessment, the Secret Service and the NYPD jointly determined that outdoor watch parties could not be accommodated in the immediate vicinity of Madison Square Garden due to the security requirements associated with an event of this scale and the need to maintain a secure environment for protective operations,” McCool said in a statement shared with the Daily News.going on throughout the city where people can gather to view the game. The move comes as MSG announced strict security measures for ticket-holders planning to see the Knicks take on the Spurs — including “TSA-style screening procedures” and a strict no-bag policy.

Saturday.

“Guests are strongly advised to arrive at least two hours before tip-off to allow additional time for screening and entry. ”President Trump arrives in Morristown, NJ on Friday. include weapons of any kind, ammunition, aerosols, drones, explosives, laser pointers, selfie sticks, recreational motorized mobility devices, bicycles, balloons, animals other than service or guide animals, and glass, thermal or metal containers.

Trump, a Knicks fan, has said he was invited to attend a playoff game by team owner James Dolan, who has donated to Trump’s political campaigns. Friday’s watch party attracted throngs of revelers to MSG, but also brought some chaos to Midtown, with 26 people arrested for a variety of offenses, from assault to selling counterfeit merchandise to climbing on top of light poles, food vendor carts and subway entrances.

One NYPD officer was repeatedly punched as she tried to stop a female fan who jumped a barricade and ran into a frozen area, officials said. Karely Reyes, 29, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of government administration. As Reyes was detained and transported in a police van, she repeatedly kicked her feet up in the air, then bit the arm of a cop who tried to stop her, saying, “Mmm, tasty,” prosecutors alleged.

She was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Saturday and granted supervised release until her next court appearance. A similar event outside MSG after Game 1 on Wednesday ended in eight arrests and thousands of dollars in damage when revelers jumped on a passing ambulance. An NYPD chief was punched in the face and a woman accidentally set her hair on fire during the celebration, cops said.

A man quickly rushed up and sprayed the woman’s head with a fire extinguisher, putting out the flames.





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks Game 3 watch party outside MSG canceled ahead of Trump visitKnicks fans hoping to catch Monday night's Game 3 action outside Madison Square Garden will need to adjust their plans.

Read more »

NBA Finals Game 3: How Knicks Fans AreWelcoming Trump to MSGWith Trump attending the NBA Finals Game 3, here's how Knicks fans could be making his trip a little easier - whether they like it or not.

Read more »

Knicks announce enhanced security measures for fans with Trump attending Game 3; no MSG watch partyMayor Zohran Mamdani says the city is working closely with the Knicks, Secret Service and NYPD.

Read more »

Knicks Watch Party Cancelled Amid NYPD-MSG Dispute Over Trump Visit SecurityThe cancellation of an official watch party for NBA Finals Game 3 outside Madison Square Garden led to conflicting explanations from the NYPD and MSG, with security for former President Trump's visit cited by police. Extensive security measures, including no bags, TSA-style screening, and street closures, are expected to impact fans and local businesses.

Read more »