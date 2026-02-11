Trump delivered a final pre-midterm speech at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool instead of a Michigan rally, focusing on his renovation and construction projects while bashing Democrats.

President Trump delivered his final pre-midterm speech on Monday at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool instead of traveling to Michigan for a rally. He had planned to visit Grand Rapids to boost Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, a White House official told The Post.

Instead, Trump hosted an hourlong event at the pool, where El-Sayed was the only candidate he bashed by name, calling him a jihadist running against apple pie. Trump had ended his own 2016, 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Although he did not close out the 2018 or 2022 midterms there, he had planned to stop by the Wolverine State on Monday.

Also read President Trump to deliver final midterm message at Reflecting Pool

White House Says Schedule Changed for Telerallies

A second senior White House official said the entire calendar was done in pencil and the schedule moved around to include telerallies because he can cover so much more ground. A different source close to Trump claimed he had become bored with ordinary speeches after 29 visits to boost fellow Republicans. The decision allowed Michigan headlines to remain dominated by fallout from the shocking weekend twist of Rep.

Haley Stevens, who narrowly lost the Democratic Senate primary and endorsed the Republican candidate over El-Sayed. The stakes of the election are high for Trump. If Republicans lose the House, which is believed to be most at-risk, he will spend his remaining two years in office facing a Democratic majority. If Democrats take the Senate, Trump will have a much harder time winning confirmation for nominees to administration and judicial roles and will face even more investigations.

Advertisement

During the event, Trump spent almost 30 minutes rambling about the Reflecting Pool. He reiterated claims that his shoddy renovation was botched due to vandalism. The $16.4 million polymer liner installed to stop leaks peeled up almost immediately and turned the landmark into a swampy, plasticy mess infested with overgrown algae. A federal review found the pool lining had not been damaged by vandals but was poorly installed by the contractor.

Trump said he was thrilled to announce the official opening and that he was giving serious thought to changing the name to the Trump Reflecting Pool, before claiming he was kidding. The president used large poster boards on an easel as props, featuring an aerial image of the pool with the caption Back, and more beautiful than ever. At one point he demanded an aide bring him a printout of how it looked before.

Trump Talks Pool Renovation and Election Stakes

He also defended adding a swimming pool liner, repeating disputed vandalism allegations and saying new bubblers would end algae blooms that plagued the shallow water this summer. He touted steep declines in illegal immigration, strong economic data including low unemployment, new manufacturing plants, a sudden one-day drop in oil prices and increased national wealth he attributed to tariffs. Trump finally pivoted to the election, saying it was the last day before the midterms.

He claimed the Democratic Party has nominated the most extreme and dangerous slate of candidates in American history. He said there has never been anything like what we are seeing, mentioning jihadists and Muslim Brotherhood members committed to a radical agenda of open borders, raising taxes by trillions, taking away guns, transgender mutilization of children, abolishing oil and natural gas, and opening the floodgates to millions of migrants.

He insisted that under his administration, Americans were living in the golden age of prosperity. It is the golden age of America. We have a country that we can be proud of again, Trump said. For some reason, the sitting president does not win the midterms, but we gave this a very strong shot.

Advertisement

Trump said it would be foolish to let people that hate our country win an election. He added that if the people who voted for him go out and vote, just a good portion of them, we will win in a landslide. Before ending the event, he listed other monuments and projects he planned to build in the capital.

GOP Braces for Losses as Voters Focus on Costs

These included an Arc de Triomphe-inspired arch next to the Lincoln Memorial, a brand new golf course on East Potomac Park, a promenade to the Lincoln Memorial, a redeveloped DC golf course, a new White House helipad, new sod on the lawn and a refresh of Lafayette Park. GOP candidates and lawmakers across the country are bracing for a schlacking that will very likely strip them of their majority in the House and could cost them the Senate.

Of top concern for voters is the cost of living strains linked directly to Trump policies. High gas prices caused by the continued global disruption of Trump war against Iran. Economic downturns in border and industrial communities as a result of his tariff regime. Murders, beatings, and civil rights violations by ICE agents conducting mass arrests of migrants.

Add to that the blatant self-enrichment of Trump, his family, and his allies. As Americans struggle to afford a home, groceries, and gas, the president is spending millions of taxpayer dollars building a ballroom for the White House, gilding everything he can get his hands on in gold leaf, and butchering the restorations and repairs of monuments like the Reflecting Pool. It is no surprise that many Republican candidates have chosen to distance themselves from Trump this election cycle.

Trump Presses Midterms as Referendum on His Term

Even so, the president has refused to get out of his own party way, insisting that voters frame the midterm elections as a direct referendum on his first two years back in office. Trump skipped events in Kansas and Iowa over the weekend and retreated back to the capital, claiming he will do tele-rallies instead. On Monday, in the last best opportunity to address reluctant voters, the president spent almost 30 minutes rambling about the Reflecting Pool.

It was a speech to reflect the moment. As the nation screams for lower prices, less wars, and a return to the principles that allowed past generations to achieve the prosperity of the American Dream, the leader of the Republican Party is focused on his own self-aggrandizement.