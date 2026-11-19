President Trump dismisses widespread US tech outages as isolated incidents while warning of Iranian biological weapons. Details on stockpiling and global meetings.

President Donald Trump issued a direct appeal for calm to the American public regarding the recent wave of technological disruptions across the nation. Speaking to Fox News from Shenzhen, China, the President urged citizens to relax after reports of widespread system failures affected major government and commercial entities.

He explicitly dismissed the idea that these outages were part of a coordinated cyberattack or a sign of national instability. Trump described the events as individual incidents that are not connected to any broader malicious plot, stating that everything is functioning correctly within the United States.

Also read Bangladesh Urges ICJ Judgment on Myanmar Genocide Case Amid Rakhine Crisis

Trump emphasized that any country or group attempting such a disruptive attack would face severe consequences. He vowed that any nefarious actor would be hit so hard that nobody would want to repeat the attempt. His comments were aimed at reassuring a public that has grown anxious over a cascade of technical failures.

The sequence of technical failures began last Thursday when Microsoft Outlook programs experienced widespread downtime. This event occurred just one day before the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a historic nationwide ground stop due to air traffic control malfunctions. The disruptions continued to mount, affecting various sectors of the American economy and infrastructure.

Later in the week, multiple financial institutions, including Chase and JP Morgan, reported service interruptions. Major corporations such as United Airlines and Apple also experienced technology outages that hindered customer access to services. Notably, some of these issues targeting firms like Charles Schwab occurred on the same day Trump departed the country for his trip to Asia.

While downplaying the tech outages, Trump raised significant security concerns during the same interview regarding Iran. He indicated that Iranian officials are exploring the development of chemical and biological weapons. He stated that because nuclear pathways have been restricted, Tehran is looking into gases and biological agents as alternative options.

Advertisement

These remarks coincided with a scheduled diplomatic meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday. The President described the individuals involved as nasty and hinted at uncertain outcomes after January 1. His comments followed a CNN report suggesting Iran might be planning a dirty bomb attack in the nation's capital.

The combination of technical failures and geopolitical tensions has sparked panic buying among American consumers. Reports indicate that citizens are stockpiling essential goods in response to rumors of a national emergency and fears of infrastructure collapse. This trend was highlighted by increased activity at retail locations across the country.

Gary Millerchip, the Chief Financial Officer at Costco, confirmed that the retailer has observed a surge in purchases of rice, canned goods, water, paper products, generators, and batteries. He attributed this unusual demand to concerns circulating on social media rather than confirmed threats.

The scale of the panic was evident as twenty-one of the twenty-six high-end generators available online at Costco were out of stock by Sunday. Millerchip noted that the demand appeared to be driven by hysteria rather than any actual emergency situation.

Confusion further intensified when it was reported that the National Security Agency's classified internal communications system went offline on Monday. In response to employee anxiety, the NSA instructed staff to appear at their campuses on a staggered schedule.

Non-emergency personnel were directed to arrive later than usual to manage the situation. A spokesperson for the National Security Agency later clarified that the agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance.

They assured the public that mission-critical capabilities remain fully operational. The spokesperson stated that the ability to defend national security continues uninterrupted despite the technical issues.

Despite these assurances, the lack of a definitive cyberattack attribution leaves questions open regarding the coincidence of these multiple technology issues. The timing of the outages, occurring alongside heightened geopolitical tensions, has fueled speculation among the public.

Advertisement

Trump reiterated that the press is enjoying the narrative of national instability. He characterized the media coverage of these events as overly dramatic. His goal was to shift the focus away from the technical glitches and toward the broader strategic challenges facing the nation.

The President met with Xi Jinping and Putin to discuss global security and trade relations. The trilateral meeting highlighted the complex diplomatic landscape as the United States navigates tensions with Iran and Russia. Trump's comments on Iran's potential bio-weapon development added a new layer of urgency to these discussions.

As the new year approaches, the administration remains focused on maintaining stability. The recent tech outages have been contained, but the underlying concerns about national security and infrastructure resilience persist. Americans are being advised to remain vigilant but not to panic.

The retail impact of the panic buying serves as a visible indicator of public sentiment. Stores across the country have seen unusual demand for emergency supplies. This trend underscores the effectiveness of social media in spreading fear and influencing consumer behavior.

Government officials continue to monitor the situation closely. The NSA and other agencies are working to ensure that critical systems remain secure. The recent maintenance issues have been resolved, and normal operations have resumed.

Trump's message to the public was clear: do not let fear dictate your actions. The President emphasized that the United States is strong and capable of handling any challenge. His remarks in Asia were intended to project confidence on the global stage.

The meeting with Chinese and Russian leaders marked a significant diplomatic effort. Trump sought to address the growing concerns about Iranian aggression. The discussions highlighted the need for international cooperation to prevent the proliferation of chemical and biological weapons.

As the week draws to a close, the immediate threat of panic has subsided. However, the lessons from the recent tech outages will likely influence future security protocols. The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities inherent in modern digital infrastructure.

The public response to the outages and the subsequent geopolitical warnings has been mixed. While many heeded the President's call to relax, others remain cautious. The coming weeks will reveal whether the concerns about national stability are warranted or overstated.