Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago, urging Vladimir Putin to stop expanding the war in Ukraine amid escalating aerial strikes.

Donald Trump met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida during the Thanksgiving holiday, issuing a direct appeal to Vladimir Putin to cease the expansion of hostilities in Ukraine. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday night, marked a significant diplomatic engagement between the US President and the head of the transatlantic alliance just days after Trump held separate summits with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

Joint Call for War Containment at Mar-a-Lago

During the discussion, both leaders agreed that Russia must not intentionally or unintentionally broaden the conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for a peaceful resolution. Trump and Rutte described their conversation as "very impactful" in a joint statement released following the session. The dialogue focused heavily on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, as well as broader security concerns regarding the conflict involving Iran.

Also read NATO Chief Rutte Says Ukraine Doing Exceptionally Well Against Russia, Calls Moscow's War Unsustainable

Despite recent escalations in aerial strikes by both Moscow and Kyiv, the two officials reaffirmed their commitment to ending the war, which began with Moscow's full-scale invasion nearly five years ago. The conversation reflected a shared desire to de-escalate tensions, even as the battlefield situation remains volatile and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

Trump's Personal Ties and Defense Spending Demands

Trump characterized both Putin and Xi as his "friends," highlighting the personal relationships he has cultivated with world leaders since his return to power. This approach has often drawn criticism from traditional Western allies, with Trump frequently challenging Washington's partners over NATO spending, trade tariffs, and support for US foreign policy initiatives.

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During the meeting, the President and the NATO Secretary General also discussed the necessity for the US to increase defense spending and invest more heavily in domestic industry. They agreed that these investments are critical not only for American security but for the collective defense capabilities of the entire NATO alliance, particularly in the face of growing geopolitical challenges.

Jared Kushner, US Special Envoy and Trump's son-in-law, recently stated that Russia had grown "comfortable" with the prospect of security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5 mutual defense agreement. This comment was intended to reassure European allies that the US is actively working to integrate Ukraine into the broader security framework of the Atlantic alliance.

Ukrainian President Condemns Putin's Actions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky strongly rebuked Trump's characterization of Putin as a friend during an interview with CNN, describing the Russian leader as a "killer" due to ongoing attacks on civilians. Zelensky noted that Putin targets civilian infrastructure because he has seen "no success on the battlefield" in recent months, accusing the Russian leadership of escalating violence out of desperation.

Zelensky emphasized that while it is up to President Trump how he chooses to address the Russian leader, for Ukraine, Putin remains an enemy responsible for daily killings. He insisted that European nations must be included in any peace talks, rejecting any bilateral agreements made solely between Washington and Moscow. The Ukrainian President's comments highlight the deep divergence in perspectives between Kyiv and the US administration regarding the conduct of the war.

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Pressure for January Ceasefire and Humanitarian Efforts

Reports suggest that Trump is attempting to finalize a peace deal by January, prior to the Democratic Party taking control of Congress. Sources indicate a sense of urgency to secure a ceasefire before the "lame duck" period of his presidency, as Republicans recently suffered significant losses in the midterm elections. European leaders are reportedly being pressured to persuade Kyiv to agree to terms with Putin by the start of the new year.

Amidst these high-stakes political maneuvers, Melania Trump successfully facilitated the return of nine more Russian and Ukrainian children to their families. This operation marks the seventh humanitarian mission spearheaded by her office, bringing the total number of children repatriated through her initiative to 43. The First Lady noted that these reunifications were possible only with the support of leaders from both Russia and Ukraine, demonstrating a parallel track of humanitarian diplomacy alongside the intense geopolitical negotiations.