US President Donald Trump calls on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military aggression against Europe, citing hopes for a swift Ukraine peace deal following their recent meeting in China.

US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that he had directly requested Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease all military aggression against European territories. This diplomatic appeal was made in the specific hope that a rapid and comprehensive peace deal could be finalized between Russia and Ukraine. Trump shared this information on his Truth Social platform, emphasizing his belief that such a move would lead to a swift resolution of the ongoing conflict.

Diplomatic Push for Immediate Ceasefire

During his recent trip to China, where he met with President Putin, Trump spent a significant amount of time discussing the necessity of halting hostilities. He expressed a strong conviction that ending the current violence is not only possible but imminent. The US President described the ongoing situation as a complete bloodbath, noting that thousands of individuals are being killed every month. He argued that achieving peace would serve as a great tribute to all those affected by the war.

Also read Trump to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago after Putin and Xi talks

Joint Statement with NATO Chief

These comments emerged shortly after Trump hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The two leaders issued a joint statement on Wednesday, which explicitly called on Russia to avoid any actions, whether intentional or unintentional, that could expand the war beyond Ukraine. Trump reposted this joint statement on Truth Social just before he made his new comments regarding his conversations with the Russian leadership, signaling a unified stance from Western allies.

Tensions with European Allies

European nations have expressed growing concern over recent Russian provocations, particularly the incident last week where three Russian cruise missiles landed in Polish territory. Despite these heightened tensions and the direct threat to a NATO member state, Trump did not call for Kyiv to show similar restraint when striking targets deep inside Russia. This marks a notable shift in tone compared to his previous criticisms of Ukraine for its offensive military actions against Russian soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contrast in Previous Encounters

The current hardline stance on military aggression stands in sharp contrast to Trump's demeanor when he met Putin in the Chinese city of Shenzhen last week. During that encounter, which included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump appeared notably amicable, welcoming the Russian leader by saying, Who is he? He is my friend. He then warmly shook hands with Putin, highlighting the unpredictable nature of his diplomatic approach and the shifting dynamics of US-Russia relations.

Implications for Regional Stability

As the US President continues to navigate these complex international relations from his holiday residence, the focus remains on whether these diplomatic efforts can translate into concrete de-escalation measures. The repeated emphasis on ending the bloodshed and securing a quick deal suggests that the White House is prioritizing immediate conflict resolution over prolonged military engagement, despite the skepticism and concerns held by European partners.