President Donald Trump states he asked Vladimir Putin to stop military aggression in Europe to secure a peace deal. Recent NATO meetings with Mark Rutte focused on preventing conflict escalation and boosting defense production.

President Donald Trump has announced that he directly urged Russia n President Vladimir Putin to cease all military aggression against European territories during recent diplomatic discussions. The American leader stated this intervention was intended to facilitate a rapid and comprehensive peace deal to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump made these claims public through a Truth Social post on Thursday, detailing the contents of his conversations with the Russia n leader.

Direct Diplomatic Appeals to Russia

According to the presidential statement, Trump spent significant time discussing the need for a pullback of military forces with Putin during their meetings in China earlier this month. Trump wrote that he expressed a strong desire for Russia to withdraw from aggressive actions across European soil. He emphasized that achieving a deal between Russia and Ukraine is possible, provided Moscow halts its current military campaign. The President described the current situation as a "complete bloodbath," noting that thousands of people are being killed every month.

Also read Trump and NATO Chief Rutte Urge Russia to Halt War Expansion After Florida Summit

NATO Secretary General Consultations

Following the reports of his talks with the Russian President, Donald Trump met with North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Mark Rutte. This meeting took place on Wednesday night at the Mar-a-Lago residence. During their extensive discussion, the two officials focused on the critical importance of avoiding any actions that might intentionally or unintentionally expand the war. Trump emphasized that both Russia and Ukraine must take steps to prevent the conflict from growing in scope or intensity.

Defense Production and Industrial Base

The discussions also covered broader defense strategies, including defense spending and investments in the industrial base across the United States and all NATO member nations. Trump briefed the NATO leadership on the significant progress being made by American defense companies. He highlighted that more than twenty new facilities are currently under construction to support military production efforts. The President claimed that the United States is currently producing more military equipment and munitions than at any other time in its history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weapons Manufacturing and Future Capacity

Trump provided specific details regarding the types of weaponry being manufactured at these new facilities. The focus of the defense companies is on building Patriot systems, THAAD systems, and Tomahawks. He also mentioned the production of many new offensive and defensive weapons that have not yet been disclosed to the public or other countries. The President asserted that the US military "cupboard" will soon be full, which will greatly benefit allies and partners around the world.

Recalling Previous Alliance Achievements

The President also referenced past diplomatic successes within the alliance during the Mar-a-Lago briefing. He noted that all record-setting achievements made by the United States and NATO together were discussed with Secretary General Mark Rutte. These specific accomplishments were achieved at recent summits held in The Hague and Ankara. The dialogue between Trump and Rutte also included Iran as a primary topic of concern alongside the ongoing military developments in Europe.