President Trump calls for former CEO Jensen Huang's return as Congress investigates Nvidia's alleged improper influence over a federal probe into AI chip smuggling to China.

President Donald Trump publicly urged Nvidia to reinstate former chief executive officer Jensen Huang on Friday, describing the technology leader as one of the most brilliant minds in the world. This intervention coincided with a growing political controversy involving the chipmaker and its potential influence on a federal investigation into suspected artificial intelligence chip smuggling to China.

The President made these comments during a White House news conference following his recent trip to Asia, where he emphasized the importance of retaining top talent. He stated that he would love to see Jensen Huang given a second chance, aligning with his broader rhetoric about national competitiveness in the technology sector.

Also read Is Jensen Huang, former Nvidia CEO, irreplaceable?

Controversy Surrounding Former Leadership

Jensen Huang resigned earlier this month from his positions as president, chief executive officer, and board member of Nvidia after thirty-three years of leadership. The resignation followed reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including a relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, and another with a direct report within Nvidia.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Alice Huang served as a Chinese intelligence asset who passed information to Beijing. While Jensen Huang acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, President Trump defended his professional value, comparing him to Elon Musk and arguing that the United States must protect its most brilliant individuals.

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Federal Probe Into Megaspeed and Chip Exports

Concurrently, Congressional Democrats have launched a formal inquiry into whether Nvidia improperly influenced a federal investigation into Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company. Lawmakers are investigating whether restricted American artificial intelligence chips were diverted to China through this entity. The Commerce Department confirmed that senior official Jeffrey Kessler had not authorized Nvidia to contact investigators probing the smuggling allegations.

The investigation centers on an August exchange involving Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter. Reports indicate that Teter contacted investigators and claimed that Kessler, the under secretary for industry and security, had given Nvidia permission to communicate with the Bureau of Industry and Security.

Democratic Lawmakers Seek Answers From Commerce

Representatives Gregory Meeks and Sydney Kamlager-Dove sent a letter dated November nineteen to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick demanding immediate answers. The lawmakers questioned whether Nvidia received confidential information about the investigation direction or if senior administration officials intervened on the company behalf.

They specifically asked whether the Commerce Secretary communicated with Nvidia regarding Megaspeed or export restrictions before the Justice Department assumed lead in the criminal case. The Democrats requested answers and relevant documents by December first to determine if improper influence occurred.

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Future Implications For AI Chip Policy

President Trump endorsed former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential successor but clarified his preference for Jensen Huang to return after making a public apology. He highlighted the strategic importance of Nvidia's Blackwell chips in the competition with China over artificial intelligence dominance.

When asked about easing export restrictions, the President indicated a preference for allowing only older chips to be sold to China. He argued that if the United States does not sell them, China will develop its own technology. Nvidia's board has not considered reinstating Jensen Huang, intensifying the public dispute over the former leader's future.