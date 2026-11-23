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Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy who had an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang, kept in touch with an officer from China’s spy agency for over a year while she was in a relationship with the now-former Nvidia CEO,Alice Huang was in contact with an official from China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until this fall, the reports said. This period overlapped with at least part of the time she was in a relationship with Jensen Huang, the outlets said.

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“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. ,” Trump wrote inAudience Evacuated From Don Toliver Concert After Unknown Substance Released In The Crowd More than 12,000 fans were evacuated from a concert by American rapper Don Toliver after an unknown substance was released in the crowd, British police said Monday.

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Greater Manchester Police said officers were called around 10 p.m. Sunday to the Co-op Live arena after reports of people being affected by a substance, initially believed to be tear gas. Footage shared on social media appeared to show concertgoers coughing and covering their mouths as they left the venue.