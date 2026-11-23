President Donald Trump publicly demands Nvidia reinstate CEO Jensen Huang, citing national interest, while the board refuses and faces ongoing sanctions investigations.

President Donald Trump initiated a high-profile public campaign on Sunday night to force Nvidia to reverse its decision and reinstate former chief executive officer Jensen Huang. The former US president took to the social media platform Truth Social to issue a direct appeal to Nvidia's board of directors, asserting that Huang's return would be beneficial not only for the semiconductor giant but also for the United States as a whole. This intervention marks the most aggressive public endorsement of Huang's potential comeback, placing Trump in direct conflict with the company's current leadership structure.

Trump's Direct Appeal to Nvidia Board

In a post published late Sunday, President Donald Trump explicitly stated, I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP. The statement underscores the political weight behind the effort to restore the disgraced billionaire to his former role. The president's timing is significant, coming shortly after the company's board had already firmly rejected any possibility of bringing back the 63-year-old tech leader. Despite the clear refusal from Nvidia's executives, Trump has maintained that the nation's technological superiority depends on Huang's continued presence at the helm.

Also read What Jensen Huang’s allies say they've told him since his resignation: 'Let's fight'

Security Concerns and Board Resistance

Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones delivered an unequivocal rejection of Trump's appeal during the company's recent quarterly earnings call with investors. Jones confirmed that the NVIDIA Board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. This stance comes despite fresh warnings from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated earlier on Sunday that the administration still seeks detailed answers regarding Nvidia's sales of advanced computer chips to China. The board has established a new committee dedicated to national security and export control oversight as federal authorities continue to examine the company's dealings involving advanced artificial intelligence chips. The scandal has placed Nvidia under intense scrutiny over its relationship with China, which is America's principal rival in the global race to dominate artificial intelligence.

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Allegations and Financial Leadership Transition

The controversy surrounding Jensen Huang stems from revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. Reports suggest Alice Huang, of no relation to the CEO, was suspected of having links to Beijing's intelligence services and violating US sanctions on transporting AI chips into Beijing. When Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12, the company appointed longtime chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Colette Kress has since been tasked with launching a search for a permanent successor while navigating the fallout from the scandal. Additional reports emerged alleging abusive behavior toward staff and further extramarital affairs, though President Donald Trump has refused to abandon his campaign to see Huang return to the top job despite the torrent of bad press.

Industry Support and Future Implications

A growing coalition of Silicon Valley figures and investment firms has joined calls for Nvidia to reconsider its decision, with a campaign dubbed Stand With Jensen attracting widespread support from employees, investors, and technology executives. Elon Musk and other tech leaders have voiced support for the former CEO, while investment firms Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management have urged Nvidia's directors to keep their options open when deciding who should lead the semiconductor giant. Jensen Huang himself has indicated he would welcome the opportunity to return, stating in a social media statement last Tuesday that he acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life. He added that he would be honored to answer these calls if the board determined his reinstatement was in the company's best interests. President Donald Trump has repeatedly defended Huang following his resignation, describing him as one of America's most valuable minds and urging the company to accept an apology and let him go back to work.