President Donald Trump urged Congress on Sunday to approve more funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights Friday.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 9, 2026.

President Donald Trump urged Congress to approve more funding for air traffic control upgrades after Friday’s nationwide ground stop. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the disruption began while contractor L3Harris was replacing copper wire with fiber. Duffy said flight operations should return to full capacity by late Sunday or Monday as investigators examined two routers.

Also read ‘Nobody’s Listening’: Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s Recycled Political Rants

President Donald Trump on Sunday addressed the nationwide ground stop that disrupted flights this weekend, urging Congress to fund a full upgrade of the nation’s air traffic control system. The Republican president has been conspicuously quiet on the ground stop since it began Friday afternoon, instead issuing statements on social media about completely different topics as frustrated passengers were left stranded at airports and his government scrambled with airlines to restore normal travel.that his administration has begun upgrading that system, but that the task should not be done in "drips and drabs.

" The Republican-controlled Congress approved $12.5 billion for the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the party's sweeping tax cut package last year, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has repeatedly characterized that funding as an down payment on a broader overhaul of the aging system. "If Congress approves the desperately needed money for Air Traffic Control, we can get it built quickly and efficiently," Trump wrote on social media Sunday. "It will be the BEST SYSTEM anywhere in the World.

Advertisement

Much of our current air control system is 50 years old - RIDICULOUS!

"The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after what was the nation’s longest ground stop in 25 years, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford said, declaring the "worst is behind us. " In another post, he complained about how his Democratic predecessor had maintained the FAA and the air traffic control system, accusing Joe Biden's administration of making an "old and broken system worse than when they began.

"Biden signed a massive infrastructure bill into law in the first year of his presidency, which set aside $25 billion for the FAA to improve airports and its traffic control towers, to redevelop airport terminals, to "upgrade the foundation" of the air traffic control system, according to the FAA. Duffy was the administration’s public face on the ground stop across the Sunday news shows, pressing Congress for billions of dollars for upgrades to the air traffic control infrastructure.

"I can’t apologize for what was passed on to us. And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats, because it’s all of them. It goes back, 20, 25, 30 years of a lack of investment," he told NBC's "Meet the Press.

"BREAKING: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says investigators are looking into whether a contractor's installation error or a faulty router caused a failure in the nation's air traffic control system. The issue surfaced during an upgrade from copper to fiber connections, when a router being replaced began overwhelming other routers across the network. Officials are now investigating whether the disruption was caused by a contractor mistake or an equipment malfunction.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, Duffy said contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. had secured two routers from FAA facilities in Texas and Arkansas and was conducting "deep diagnostics" on the equipment. He has said the problem began when L3Harris was replacing a section of old copper wire with new fiber wire, somehow causing the system to overload. After the wire was replaced at the site in El Dorado, Ark.

, and the router was turned on, a problem then cropped up at a facility in Amarillo, Texas, cascading into the ground stop.

"We didn’t think that should or would happen, he told ABC's "This Week. "As for the traveling public, he told CBS’ "Face the Nation" that "we have some delays in the airspace right now," but looking to the end of the day and into Monday, "we should be running at full capacity.

" In a ground stop, airplanes and crews are taken out of position, he said, "so it takes a little bit of time for the airliners to get back … at full capacity and operation but we’re well on our way. "The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Information in this story came from President Donald Trump’s social media posts, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s interviews on NBC’s "Meet the Press," ABC’s "This Week" and CBS’ "Face the Nation," and Duffy’s posts on X. The Federal Aviation Administration provided background on funding approved under former President Joe Biden. This story was reported from Los Angeles.