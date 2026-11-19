President Trump dismisses widespread US tech outages as isolated events while warning of Iranian biological threats. See details on stockpiling and agency responses.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation regarding a series of disruptive technology failures affecting major US corporations and government agencies. Speaking from Shenzhen, China, the President advised citizens to remain calm despite the chaos. He characterized the glitches as isolated incidents rather than a coordinated attack.

President Trump Dismisses Outages As Isolated Incidents

Trump told Fox News that Americans should not fear the recent system failures. He stated that everything is good and that the events are not connected. The President attributed the issues to individual technical problems rather than malicious actors.

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He claimed that any nefarious actor would face severe consequences if they attempted such actions. Trump suggested that the press is enjoying the situation too much. He emphasized that no single entity is responsible for the widespread disruptions.

Timeline Of Major Technology Failures And Service Disruptions

The disruptions began last Thursday when Microsoft Outlook programs experienced outages. This occurred just one day before the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop. Air traffic control malfunctions were cited as the reason for the historic grounding.

Later in the week, multiple banks faced service issues. Chase Manhattan Bank and JP Morgan reported temporary service interruptions. United Airlines also suffered a significant technology outage during this period.

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Apple customers struggled to access various services as well. Financial firm Charles Schwab experienced similar technical difficulties. These outages coincided with Trump leaving the country for his Asian tour.

NSA Internal Systems Affected During Scheduled Maintenance

The National Security Agency confirmed that its classified internal communications system went offline. This incident occurred on Monday and caused further concern among officials. The agency stated that mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational.

An NSA spokesperson explained that the degradation was due to scheduled routine maintenance. The agency advised employees to appear at their campuses on a staggered schedule. Non-emergency personnel were told to arrive later than usual on that Tuesday.

Iran Threatens And Trump Warns Of Biological Weapons

Amid the technical failures, reports indicated potential threats from Iran. CNN reported that Iran could be eyeing a dirty bomb attack in Washington DC. Trump responded by indicating Tehran is interested in biological weapons.

The President stated that Iran is looking at gases and bio agents. He claimed the US had shut them out of nuclear development. Trump warned that these are nasty people who do not want nice things.

He mentioned a new year coming up after January 1 without elaborating further. The President implied that significant events might occur after that date. He did not provide specific details about the timing or nature of potential actions.

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Public Panic Drives Surge In Essential Goods Purchases

The outages and rumors have caused panic among American consumers. People are pushing their cars as they exit Costco stores in various locations. Reports indicate Americans are stocking up on supplies amid the uncertainty.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip noted increased purchases of essential items. Shoppers are buying rice, canned goods, water, and paper products. Demand for generators and batteries has also risen sharply.

Millerchip attributed the unusual demand to concerns circulating on social media. The scale of the rush is evident in the shortage of high-end generators. Twenty-one of twenty-six online generators were out of stock by Sunday.

Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amidst Domestic Technical Chaos

The outages happened just days before Trump met with President Xi Jinping. The President was also scheduled to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin. These meetings took place on Thursday in China.

Meanwhile, a tanker was shown on fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The US struck Iran's Qeshm Island on the same day as the fire. These events highlight the complex geopolitical landscape during the tech failures.

No outages have been attributed to a cyberattack so far. Questions remain about whether the multiple issues are a coincidence. The NSA maintains that its defense capabilities are secure and operational.

Trump continues to urge the public to relax despite the warnings. He believes the media is exaggerating the situation. The President remains confident that the events are individual and not connected.