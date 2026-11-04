Lawmakers and advocacy groups demand President Trump unequivocally reject nuclear options against Iran as reports emerge of plans targeting the Pickaxe Mountain facility.

Political pressure is mounting on President Donald Trump to formally renounce the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, following alarming reports of potential military strategies targeting Iranian enrichment facilities. Advocacy groups and members of Congress are urging immediate intervention to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, citing fears that the current conflict could spiral into an irreversible humanitarian catastrophe. The urgency stems from intelligence claims suggesting that conventional arms are insufficient to destroy deeply buried nuclear infrastructure.

Targeting Pickaxe Mountain Facilities

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson recently published an analysis detailing a specific military objective identified by Israeli intelligence as the restart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program at Pickaxe Mountain in central Iran. Carlson noted that no conventional weapon currently in the American arsenal can penetrate the three hundred feet of solid granite shielding the tunnels where this alleged activity is supposedly taking place. Consequently, he argued that a nuclear strike would be the only viable military option to destroy such a hardened target.

Also read Tucker Carlson claims Trump may nuke Iran's Pickaxe Mountain within days

The timeline for any potential decision appears to be nearing a critical juncture, with the United States midterm elections scheduled for Tuesday. Observers suggest that President Trump is likely to determine whether or not to authorize such drastic measures by the following weekend, which would be November 7. This date coincides with a period where political maneuvering and public sentiment could significantly influence executive decisions regarding international conflict and military engagement.

Trump Hesitates Amid Netanyahu Desperation

Despite the grim military assessment, President Trump is reportedly hesitating to proceed with extreme measures. He is currently listening to advice from Vice President JD Vance and his envoy Steve Witkoff, both of whom argue that a diplomatic deal with Iran remains achievable. This cautious stance contrasts sharply with the situation facing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who Carlson described as cornered and desperate following recent election results in Israel that failed to produce a stable government.

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Netanyahu reportedly cannot form a new government unless President Trump intervenes directly in Israeli politics to broker a deal securing him sixty-one seats in the Knesset. Without such intervention, Netanyahu faces removal as prime minister, along with potential investigations and legal challenges. This political vulnerability has led to heightened concerns that Netanyahu may be incentivized to maintain the war effort to stay close to President Trump and ensure his own political survival.

NIAC Demands Explicit Nuclear Ban

The National Iranian American Council (NIAC) has issued a stark demand for President Trump to immediately and unequivocally rule out any use of nuclear weapons against Iran. The organization asserts that the mere possibility of such an attack constitutes an unconscionable horror, particularly given that Iranian Americans are already living in terror following eight months of devastating war. They are calling for Congress to urgently intervene to bring an end to the conflict before it becomes irreversible.

The potential consequences of a nuclear strike extend far beyond immediate military objectives. Experts warn that the radioactive plume from a blast could extend hundreds of miles, potentially reaching major population centers depending on the yield and wind direction. The Isfahan province, where Pickaxe Mountain is located, is home to more than five million Iranians, highlighting the massive civilian toll such an attack would inflict. This demographic reality underscores the catastrophic human cost associated with any nuclear escalation.

Global Repercussions and Policy Uncertainty

Beyond the immediate regional impact, the use of nuclear weapons would break a long-standing international taboo, potentially sparking similar actions by other nuclear-armed nations. Senator Bob Menendez and other lawmakers have expressed deep concern over the administration's military schemes, noting that frequent and abrupt changes in policy have become a staple of the current presidency. Although President Trump stated on October 15 that he would not use nuclear weapons, this promise stands in tension with a string of threats and aggressive posturing toward Iran.

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Iran's government has reportedly begun preparing its citizens for a possible nuclear attack, while over two hundred global civil society groups have called on Congress to stop President Trump from pursuing such weapons. The Back From the Brink Coalition emphasized that voters have an opportunity to reject forces of fascism and confront economic systems that rig the media and democracy. They argue that decades of neoliberal policies have created conditions for authoritarianism, necessitating bolder solutions to ensure a stable and just future for ordinary people.