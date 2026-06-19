Trump Unveils Redesigned Qatari-Built Air Force One with Bold New Look

President Donald Trump showcased the newly designated Air Force One, a converted Qatari Boeing 747-8 featuring a navy and red color scheme, at Joint Base Andrews. The jet will serve as a temporary presidential aircraft until Boeing-delivered replacements arrive in 2028. Trump highlighted its luxurious interior and planned use for upcoming international summits.

President Donald Trump showcased the newly designated Air Force One , a former Qatar i-owned Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet converted into the U.S. presidential aircraft , during a tour at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

The aircraft features a striking redesign, departing from the classic robin's egg blue of previous models with a navy blue underbelly, a red stripe, and a massive American flag on the tail. The left side displays the presidential seal. Trump emphasized the luxurious interior, calling it a flying White House with unprecedented upgrades.

He announced the aircraft would transport him to the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey next month and hinted at a future trip to China for the APEC summit. This marked the final scheduled use of the older VC-25A planes after his return from the G7 summit in France. The Qatari jet serves as a temporary solution until Boeing delivers new purpose-built aircraft, now delayed until 2028.

Trump defended the acquisition, noting he requested the plane from the Qatari emir, arguing a normal president might avoid such arrangements but the U.S. must be represented properly. The Air Force confirmed the jet meets all security requirements after modifications, with costs under $400 million. The color scheme mirrors Trump's personal plane, a choice he made early in his first term despite earlier concerns from the Air Force about potential costs and delays.

Additional government aircraft will adopt the same red, white and navy design. The older VC-25As will continue operating alongside the new jet for now





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Air Force One Donald Trump Qatar Boeing Presidential Aircraft NATO Summit APEC VC-25A Military Aircraft Presidential Transport

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