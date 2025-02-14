Trump Unveils Reciprocal Trade Policy, Promises Level Playing Field for American Businesses

President Trump announced a new trade policy based on reciprocity, aiming to address unfair trade practices globally and create a level playing field for American businesses. The policy emphasizes that if trading partners impose tariffs on U.S. goods, the U.S. will retaliate with tariffs of equal value. However, if they lower their tariffs, the U.S. will reciprocate by reducing its own tariffs, ultimately fostering a more free and fair trading environment.

He highlighted the European Union's nearly 20% value-added tax (VAT), which functions as a tariff, coupled with across-the-board tariffs significantly higher than those imposed by the United States. Specifically, he cited the 10% European auto tariff, four times higher than America's 2.5%, in addition to the 20% VAT. President Trump emphasized the demonstrably unfair nature of these tariffs and provided numerous examples from around the world: India has six times the tariff rates compared to the U.S., Mexico three times, China nearly five times, and Brazil six times. The President asserted that the global trading system has been dysfunctional for over 25 years, with most countries exploiting America through targeted trade barriers. He criticized the World Trade Organization, deeming it ineffective and corrupt, aligning with China's interests. Therefore, President Trump aims to rectify this situation by implementing a reciprocal tariff benchmark, a seemingly straightforward metric. While the policy's extent and potential tariff revenue remain unclear, President Trump adopted a measured and conciliatory approach during today's press conference. He refrained from direct attacks, emphasizing the potential for his reciprocity-based level playing field to bolster the industrial heartland and the overall economy. The stock market responded positively, surging nearly 400 points on the news. No actions will be taken until April 1st following a review led by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Reporters persistently raised concerns about inflationary tariffs, but President Trump countered their arguments, stating that foreign exporters will bear the brunt as they face pressure to lower prices to compete in the American market. He further explained that falling export currencies and a strengthening U.S. dollar, coupled with potential tariff reductions by trading partners, would ultimately contribute to lower consumer prices, mitigating inflationary pressures. President Trump expressed strong support for trade reciprocity, describing it as a noble endeavor. He then urged the focus to shift towards promoting tax cuts, job creation, middle-class wage growth, and rapid economic expansion





