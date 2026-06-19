Trump Unveils New Air Force One with Bold Design, Qatar-Bought Jet as Interim Fleet

President Donald Trump showcased a newly converted Boeing 747-8, formerly owned by Qatar, as the interim Air Force One. The aircraft sports a distinctive navy, red, and white livery and will be used for upcoming international summits until Boeing-delivered replacements arrive in 2028.

President Donald Trump presented the newly designated Air Force One , a converted Qatar i-owned Boeing 747-8, during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on June 19, 2026.

The aircraft features a bold new livery with a navy blue underbelly, a red stripe, and an American flag on the tail, moving away from the traditional robin's egg blue. The left side displays the presidential seal. Trump emphasized the plane's luxury and representational value, stating it would ensure the U.S. is never outdone by other nations.

He announced he would use it for the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara and possibly for the APEC summit in China, marking the end of the old VC-25A fleet's service. The Qatari jet serves as a temporary solution until Boeing-delivered replacements arrive, now expected in 2028 due to delays. The acquisition, questioned as an expensive foreign gift, was defended by Trump as necessary for proper national representation.

The Air Force confirmed the modifications met rigorous security standards, with costs under $400 million. The design echoes Trump's personal aircraft and will extend to other government jets, though the older VC-25As will remain in service





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