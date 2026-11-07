Trump Unravels With Wild Demand for Democrats’ Imprisonment

The president is launching a jaw-dropping revenge campaign against Democrats after his midterm drubbing.

President Donald Trump is calling for Democrats to be jailed, ordering the Justice Department to investigate lawmakers who have dared to threaten to hold him and his goons accountable.

The 80-year-old president cast his demand for Democrats’ imprisonment as a response to their threats to investigate members of his administration, particularly Attorney General Todd Blanche, his former personal lawyer.

Also read Senate Democrats will not let Trump put a 'right-winger' on the Supreme Court, Schumer vows

“The imprisonment should be against these EXTORTIONISTS, and Republicans should get smart, fast! ” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Threatening letters have been sent to many people, all innocent, from Democrat Political Leaders. By copy of this statement, I am ordering the Department of Justice to look into this criminal act, immediately! ”Trump claimed that Democrats were threatening his donors “with imprisonment, and many other levels of punishment, just because they happen to be Republicans, or Republican supporters. ” He singled out Michigan Sen.

Advertisement

Elissa Slotkin, falsely claiming that the 50-year-old Democrat threatened to “go after all young people that believe in Republican Values. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s