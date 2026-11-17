The president accused the left of waging a “War on Energy Affordability.”

President Donald Trump spent the evening unraveling on Truth Social, firing off spurious claims about his economic failures as he headed to an international summit.

Air Force One made an unannounced stop at Fairbanks International Airport in Alaska, touching down at 4.28 p.m. Eastern Time on the way to Manila, Philippines, where Trump was meeting with world leaders at the annual Southeast Asian Nations summit. After refueling, it left at 6 p.m. Soon after, Trump powered up his social media to remind foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, just how strong his economy is.

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First, around 7.20 p.m., he boasted about the number of new businesses in the U.S., claiming the economy is “booming. ”He wrote: “Under my leadership, our Economy is booming! New Businesses created in America have reached ALL-TIME HIGHS — Over 500,000 new Businesses formed every month this year.

Unlike the Communists that want to tax our Small Business Owners to “death,” my Administration and Republicans in Congress rewarded them with the Largest Tax Cuts in American History, which EVERY Democrat voted against. ”As with much of what Trump says, his statement mixes genuine milestone numbers with significant exaggerations and misleading labels. U.S. Census Bureau business applications topped 500,000, but applications are not actual businesses.

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The bureau projects only 27,867 of October’s filings will become employer businesses with payroll within a year. Trump likes to boast that his 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act secured the “Largest Tax Cuts in American History. ” However, independentFinishing his opening gambit, the very same president who said affordability concerns were a Democratic “hoax,” added, “I WILL ALWAYS FIGHT FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

” Minutes later, he blamed “Radical Climate Extremists” for “exploding Energy costs,” demurring to mention the effect his illegal war in Iran had on the cost of fuel.

“The Democrat Party wants to ban all Pipelines, all Refineries, and all Fossil Fuels. The great news is that I am working to END the Left’s War on Energy Affordability and Energy Security, and I will UNLEASH American Energy Dominance for ALL Americans! ” he said. He then shared some graphs, one titled “Manufacturing Jobs Are Coming Back,” and another headed “Factory Construction Soars Under President Trump.

” He also shared a third about job growth, saying the most recent report ”exceeded expectations. ”, while manufacturing added 19,000 jobs in October 2026 and 101,000 since December 2025, those gains only offset roughly 103,000 factory jobs lost during 2025—leaving overall manufacturing payrolls essentially flat since January 2025.

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, manufacturing construction spending has declined rather than increased since Trump returned to office—falling roughly 30 percent from an annualized peak of $244.1 billion in 2024 under President Joe Biden to $215.4 billion in 2025, and dropping further to $170.2 billion in September 2026.165,000 nonfarm jobs in October 2026, handily beating Wall Street economists’ consensus forecast of roughly 65,000 and nudging the unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent. However, that single-month rebound follows an unusually sluggish stretch in which monthly job gains averaged just 48,000 over the prior 12 months, while the number of people stuck working part-time for economic reasons jumped by 339,000 in October to 4.8 million.

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